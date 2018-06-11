Stormcloud Brewing Company Celebrates 5 Years of Business in Frankfort

Saturday, June 16 with two fundraising events plus a party in Stormcloud’s downtown pub. Both fundraising events will raise money and awareness for the This June is Stormcloud Brewing Company’s fifth anniversary in Frankfort . The Northern Michigan brewery will celebrate its “Beerthday” onwith two fundraising events plus a party in Stormcloud’s downtown pub. Both fundraising events will raise money and awareness for the Betsie Valley Trail , a 22-mile pathway for bikers and hikers stretching across Benzie County.

3 p.m. with free hot dogs, beverages, express bike tune-ups, and live music, followed by the Fun Ride/Walk at 4 p.m. Participants can dress in costumes and decorate their bikes for a chance to win Stormcloud prizes. Benzie Bus will provide rides from Stormcloud to Elberta. For the third year in a row, Stormcloud will host a Fun Ride/Walk on the trail. The event begins at Penfold Park, near the Betsie Valley Trailhead in Elberta, and ends in downtown Frankfort at Stormcloud. For each participant, Stormcloud will donate $5 to the Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail , a non-profit organization that oversees development and operation of the trail. The event starts atwith free hot dogs, beverages, express bike tune-ups, and live music, followed by the Fun Ride/Walk atParticipants can dress in costumes and decorate their bikes for a chance to win Stormcloud prizes. Benzie Bus will provide rides from Stormcloud to Elberta.

In addition, Stormcloud is hosting a fundraising event in the pub to benefit the Betsie Valley Trail. Fifty percent of all pub sales between the hours of 5–7 p.m. will be donated to the non-profit organization. Both fundraisers are part of the brewery’s Stormcloud Builds Community initiative.

As part of Stormcloud Builds Community, Stormcloud Brewing Company selects one charitable organization making a difference in Northern Michigan to share its message with customers and help raise funding for its efforts. To date, Stormcloud Builds Community has helped support 22 non-profit organizations in northwest lower Michigan.