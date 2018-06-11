Stormcloud Brewing Company Celebrates 5 Years of Business in Frankfort
This June is Stormcloud Brewing Company’s fifth anniversary in Frankfort. The Northern Michigan brewery will celebrate its “Beerthday” on Saturday, June 16 with two fundraising events plus a party in Stormcloud’s downtown pub. Both fundraising events will raise money and awareness for the Betsie Valley Trail, a 22-mile pathway for bikers and hikers stretching across Benzie County.
For the third year in a row, Stormcloud will host a Fun Ride/Walk on the trail. The event begins at Penfold Park, near the Betsie Valley Trailhead in Elberta, and ends in downtown Frankfort at Stormcloud. For each participant, Stormcloud will donate $5 to the Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail, a non-profit organization that oversees development and operation of the trail. The event starts at 3 p.m. with free hot dogs, beverages, express bike tune-ups, and live music, followed by the Fun Ride/Walk at 4 p.m. Participants can dress in costumes and decorate their bikes for a chance to win Stormcloud prizes. Benzie Bus will provide rides from Stormcloud to Elberta.
In addition, Stormcloud is hosting a fundraising event in the pub to benefit the Betsie Valley Trail. Fifty percent of all pub sales between the hours of 5–7 p.m. will be donated to the non-profit organization. Both fundraisers are part of the brewery’s Stormcloud Builds Community initiative.
As part of Stormcloud Builds Community, Stormcloud Brewing Company selects one charitable organization making a difference in Northern Michigan to share its message with customers and help raise funding for its efforts. To date, Stormcloud Builds Community has helped support 22 non-profit organizations in northwest lower Michigan.
Stormcloud Brewing Company will also celebrate its big day with a “Beerthday Bash” at its pub complete with beer can chicken on the grill, free beer cake, and live music from Darin Larner Jr. at 6 p.m. and Blue Footed Booby at 8 p.m. For more, visit stormcloudbrewing.com/