Spend The Fourth Up North! St. Ignace Vacation Ideas for 4th of July

Check out summertime Americana at its best by spending your Fourth of July vacation in St. Ignace in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Family-friendly entertainment for the Fourth starts Sunday, July 1. Pack up your kids, grab your chairs and blankets and visit American Legion Park for outdoor movies alongside beautiful Lake Huron. Concessions are available, but the popcorn is free! Movies are sponsored by Kewadin Casinos.

On Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3, the Museum of Ojibwa Culture Walking Tour, covers the history, legends and culture of one of the oldest cities in North America, from fur trading and logging to the biographies of early settlers. Join your host Onalee Gibson—it’s free!

On Tuesday, July 3, relax and enjoy a variety of wines and light appetizers from 5–7 p.m. at The Winery at Pavillion, Wine & Beer Tasting. Just follow the boardwalk to the bright yellow pavilion. The event is free and souvenir wine glasses are available for only $4.

On Wednesday, July 4, Independence Day, there’s fun all day, including parades, kids’ games, music, BBQ, and of course, fireworks.

1 p.m. Ruby Goudreau Memorial July 4th Parade, Downtown St. Ignace

2 p.m. Kiwanis kids’ games, Dock #3/Coast Guard Park, S. State Street

3 p.m. St. Ignace Fire Department open house, Dock #3/Coast Guard Park, S. State Street, live music, brats, hot dogs, ice cream, pop

Dusk fireworks over Moran Bay

For a unique perspective of Independence Day fireworks, board the 4th of July Fireworks Cruise at 9:30 p.m. at the Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Dock #2. The evening cruise lasts about 1.5 to 2 hours and gives you a prime view of the fireworks from both St. Ignace and Mackinac Island. Call for reservations.

Make St. Ignace “Your Home Port” in the Upper Peninsula, where the great waters of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan meet. Enjoy an area filled with green forests, blue waters, sand dunes and incredible places of discovery. For help planning your vacation in St. Ignace this summer, request a free Vacation Guide. You can also view it online. Or, sign up for our seasonal newsletters.