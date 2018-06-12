10 Sweet Small Towns in Northern Michigan You Should Visit

More than 10,000 voters from across the state weighed in on 101 things they love about Northern Michigan. Their votes determined 303 Red Hot Best winners and 700+ honorable mentions. Here you’ll find fun small towns in Northern Michigan worth visiting on your next vacation. Take a day trip and soak in these adorable teensy towns!

First Place: Frankfort

With a first-rate microbrewery, theater, restaurant scene, beach and some of the best surf-waves on the Great Lakes, Frankfort puts the awesome in the words Teensy Town.

Second Place: Leland

A true historic fishing village with absolutely gorgeous beaches. Take time to go rock hunting for the famous Leland blue stones and then explore Fishtown.

Third Place: Suttons Bay

From boutique shopping to beautiful bay views, this darling town is full of things to do.

FINALISTS FOR TEENSY TOWNS

