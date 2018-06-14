Parade of Homes 2018 Showcases Latest Architectural Trends in Northern Michigan

Talent. Craftsmanship. Dedication. These are some of the words that describe this year’s Parade of Homes hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area, Inc. The annual Northern Michigan event displays architectural trends in the Traverse City area for both professional purposes and for the community as a whole. This year, 18 custom homes by 13 builders are being showcased, including work by Eric Olsen, Russell Broad, Colin Bushong, Shaun and Crystal Gober, Ryan McCoon, Matt Meyers, Joel Peterson, Gary Jurkovich, Philip Beehler, Jason and Stefanie Burton, Greg Schultz, Scott Norris, and Charlie, John, and Dave Socks.

The 2018 Parade of Homes boasts a wide variety of styles ranging from modern farmhouses to wooded riverfront getaways to blast-from-the-past works of art, and more! While the public is welcome to visit each home and form their own opinions, the panel of judges has spoken. Under the category Judge’s Choice Best Master Suite the winners are Group A – Schultz Construction – Home #7; Group B – Endura Performance Homes – Home #16; and Group C – Premier Custom Homes – Home #5.

For Judge’s Choice Best Kitchen the winners are Group A – Broad Condominium – Home #14; Group B – Socks Construction – Home #13; and Group C – Premier Custom Homes – Home #5.

Judge’s Choice Best Interior Design goes to Broad Condominium – Home #14 for Group A, Endura Performance Homes – Home #16 for Group B, and Premier Custom Homes – Home #5 for Group C.

To see who won Judge’s Choice Best Exterior Design, Judge’s Choice Best Craftsmanship, and Judge’s Choice Best Overall Remodeled Home, visit the Home Builders Association website.

Visit each home and decide for yourself which ones you like the best. On Thursday and Friday this week (June 14 and 15), hours run from noon-8 p.m. On Saturday, June 16, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. On the final day, Sunday, June 17, the parade runs from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Turn-by-turn directions, as well as a complete map of all 18 houses, are printed in the 2018 Parade of Homes tour guides. These directions are also posted online here. To see a complete version of this year’s tour guide, follow this link. Tickets are available at all Parade Homes for $18. Also, be sure to pick up your free copy of Northern Michigan Home & Cottage magazine along the way! You can also read the magazine online—just click the cover below.