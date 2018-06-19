Nothing says summer quite like a Fourth of July parade in Northern Michigan. Cheer on your local veterans and unleash your inner patriot with splashes of red, white and blue. No matter where you’re vacationing this Independence Day, there’s a parade marching near you.

These are three of our favorite parades …

Leland

Is there anything more American than fishing? Leland doesn’t think so! This year’s parade theme is Fish and Freedom Forever. Decorate your bike at the Old Art Building and take in a concert on the lawn before the parade kicks off on Main Street at 3 p.m. Click for more information.

Harbor Springs

Harbor Springs is home to one of Northern Michigan’s most popular Fourth of July ceremonies. Spectators come from near and far to join residents in watching the spectacle from the sidewalk. With the Paul Revere Run, an art fair and a live performance from Young Americans, you can spend the whole day celebrating. The parade starts at 1 p.m. Click for more information.

Frankfort

Join Frankfort for a lively Independence Day celebration that kicks off early and lasts all day. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street, followed by other festivities including a carnival and sand castle sculpture contest. This is one celebration you won’t want to miss! Click for more information.

