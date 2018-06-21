New Northern Michigan Festival Offers 3 Days of Camping, Music, Feasts
It’s more than a music festival; it’s a weekend of camping, outdoor activities, food, and music at a historic ski resort. Mark your calendars for the Mount Mancelona Music & Food Festival July 6–8.
With so many things to do, this festival couldn’t be limited to just one day. Three stages will feature music from Zydeco to 70s classics to today’s hits at the silent disco. Food trucks and the Long Table Paella Feast will keep you full all weekend long. Enjoy hiking to the highest peak in Antrim County for a sunset toast and jump in the artesian pond for a swim. Bike around, team up for a game of disc golf, or relax in the saunas and wood-fired hot tub.
This family-friendly event has plenty to do. Kids can enjoy the game zone or crafts in the kids’ tent. Check out the drone demos and join in the co-designing of the future bike, disc golf, ski, hike, run, and drone racing courses for 2019 with top course leaders.
Tickets are $10 for youth and $20 for adults per day, or $15 for youth and $30 for adults for the whole weekend. Camping is available with RV and power options. Camping tickets with full weekend festival access are $50 per person for limited rustic sites and $100 for RVs on top of a camping ticket per person. VIP Tickets are $100 per weekend plus camping or RV tickets. VIP will gain you access backstage and to The Lodge with custom bar, late shows and more! Get ready to dance, dine, and celebrate the Mount Mancelona revival. More information on tickets.
Contact 231.499.4968 for talent enquires, food and arts vending, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities and to support the effort for this historic Mount Mancelona and community revival! 100 percent of alcohol proceeds support partner nonprofits as well as ticket proceeds supporting youth, veteran and local nonprofit efforts. Visit www.mountmancelona.com for more information.