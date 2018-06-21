MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Lick the Plate Podcast: Episode 19 Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate

By on June 21, 2018
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate is a chocolate shop for chocolate lovers. Rows of dark and milk chocolate truffles showcase creative local ingredients like maple bourbon whiskey from Iron Fish Distillery and chai from Great Lakes Tea & Spice. The popular sea salt caramel is made with Sleeping Bear Farms honey instead of sugar and topped with chardonnay smoked sea salt. And the fudgsicles. Don’t get us started on the fudgsicles. People make annual summer pilgrimages for these things. We check in with co-owner Jody Hayden on the latest episode of Lick the Plate.

“I’m going to come right out and say it—this is the best chocolate I’ve ever had. It could be a combination of the quality local ingredients, Jody’s passion and devotion to her craft, and the killer location in Empire … however it stacks up, it is amazing chocolate like I’ve never experienced. Please make Grocer’s Daughter a must visit when in Northern Michigan, it’s that good. I’m talking chocolate, restaurants, food, and music with Jody Hayden in this episode of Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com.” —Host David Boylan

Try this chuck roast with chocolate chili rub featuring Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate.

Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com host David Boylan has a long history in the Northwest Michigan area. His ties include a sibling cherry farm in Empire, participating as a regular judge at the Empire Asparagus Festival, featuring local chefs on his “Summer in Michigan” series on Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, visiting area ports as a First Mate on a corporate yacht through college, and as a longtime Great Lakes surfer.

In addition to hosting Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com and 93.9 The River in Michigan, his show also airs on FM 94.9, KSON, and Sunny 98.1 in San Diego, and can be found in the print and digital editions of Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California. When he is not busy telling culinary stories in several markets, he runs Artichoke Creative, a boutique digital marketing firm. He is an avid fisherman, gardener, cook, surfer, sailor, runner, and is the youngest of six, all of whom share his gift of storytelling.

