Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate is a chocolate shop for chocolate lovers. Rows of dark and milk chocolate truffles showcase creative local ingredients like maple bourbon whiskey from Iron Fish Distillery and chai from Great Lakes Tea & Spice. The popular sea salt caramel is made with Sleeping Bear Farms honey instead of sugar and topped with chardonnay smoked sea salt. And the fudgsicles. Don’t get us started on the fudgsicles. People make annual summer pilgrimages for these things. We check in with co-owner Jody Hayden on the latest episode of Lick the Plate.

“I’m going to come right out and say it—this is the best chocolate I’ve ever had. It could be a combination of the quality local ingredients, Jody’s passion and devotion to her craft, and the killer location in Empire … however it stacks up, it is amazing chocolate like I’ve never experienced. Please make Grocer’s Daughter a must visit when in Northern Michigan, it’s that good. I’m talking chocolate, restaurants, food, and music with Jody Hayden in this episode of Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com.” —Host David Boylan

