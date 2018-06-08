Grand Traverse Resort to Hold 5th Annual “Stars, Stripes, & Splatter” 5K Run

Lace up your running shoes and head to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on Saturday, June 30, for the fifth annual Stars, Stripes, & Splatter 5K Color Race! The resort is once again partnering with Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region for the event, and funds raised will go toward building homes for local veterans.

Stars, Stripes, & Splatter is open to the public and begins at 10 a.m. on the resort’s grounds. The race is a self-timed, family-friendly race. Along the race path, participants will be splattered with patriotic colors. (The cornstarch base is food grade and non-toxic.) Racers are encouraged to wear patriotic clothing or to collect red, white, and blue splatters on their T-shirt provided with race registration. A prize will be awarded for the best-dressed runner as well as the fastest male and female runners.

The race will be followed by an after-party with refreshments, an inflatable obstacle course, color toss, and a spray down area. Beer from Short’s Brewing Company will be available for sale following the race. (Must be 21 or older and provide photo ID.)

The entry fee is $35 from June 1 to June 30 and $40 on the day of the race if space remains. Registration for children 12 and under is free with adult entry. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult and must preregister. Race registration is open through Thursday, June 29, at 10 p.m. Participants may make a donation to Habitat for Humanity when they register at www.starsstripesandsplatter. com.

Race fees are non-refundable. In severe conditions, the race will not continue. Please, for the safety and enjoyment of all, no pets allowed during this run.

