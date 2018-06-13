13 New Traverse City Restaurants and Bars to Try This Summer

Downtown Traverse City is synonymous with good eats and this Northern Michigan locale just keeps getting tastier. We’re embracing these new Traverse City restaurants with empty stomachs and a voracious appetite. As summer heats up, get ready to welcome several fresh faces to the gastronomy scene—and say hello to some old friends in new places.

201 E Front St. | 231.633.7800

It seems that Sparks BBQ just keeps growing. After finding massive success with his food truck in 2015, owner and pitmaster Dean Sparks moved his operation into a brick-and-mortar location in early 2016. Now he’s making his way into the heart of downtown Traverse City. Sparks will be taking over Olive and Wine’s old stomping grounds at the corner of Front and Cass. Make sure to stop by for a taste of authentic BBQ prepared in their 100 percent wood-powered smokers. Opening within the next two weeks.

102 S Union St. | 231.252.2414

Petoskey Pretzel Co. is twisting its way into Traverse City this summer, bringing their freshly-made and soft-baked treats in a variety of familiar and exciting flavors. Stop in for a tasty original or try one of their apple pie pockets. From the Pretzel Frankfurter to the Pretzel Dilly, they’ve got a flavor for every craving. Opening in July.

328 E Front St. | 231.252.2662

This premium, fast-casual restaurant is serving up Vietnamese cuisine. From a steaming bowl of pho to a tasty helping of banh mi, go to The Good Bowl for authentic South Asian dishes. The best part? For every bowl purchased, they’ll donate $1 to a local, national, or international charity of your choice. Good food for a good cause! Opening within the next few weeks.

346 E Front St. | 231.633.3955

This outdoor food stand is bringing a summertime favorite to the streets of Traverse City. And with surprising twists like the poutine dog laden with sweet potato fries, rich beef gravy, bacon, caramelized onions and herbed cheese curds, or the pico fresco with heirloom tomatoes, radish, cilantro, jalapeño jam and jalapeño mustard, there’s an option for everyone in the family. Plus, they offer vegan and gluten-free dogs. Open!

329 E State St.

From Moomers Ice Cream to Michigan-made jam, this crêperie is bringing together the Mitten’s tastiest goodies to provide a French culinary experience with a local twist. Located directly inside State Street Marketplace, they’ve got something for every meal of the day. Try the egg, ham and cheese crêpe for breakfast and then stop in later for the perfect dessert: a banana-packed crêpe drizzled in chocolate sauce. Open!

205 E Front St.

Steak and seafood lovers will find comfort in Slate’s upcoming chalkboard-style venue. Located right on Front Street, this restaurant will be offering an ever-changing menu based on the availability of fresh local ingredients. Opening soon.

250 E Front St. | 231.421.5912

Sorellina has been a staple in Traverse City since its opening in 2012, serving classic authentic Italian with a glass of wine that brings Tuscany right to the table. The restaurant is relocating from its Park Street location to the ground floor space adjacent to Slate. Be sure to stop in for a taste of this old favorite as you stroll down Front Street. Park Street location still open. Front Street location opening soon.

113 Park St. | 231.252.3003

Calling all candy cravers! During your next visit to downtown, make sure to stop into Traverse City’s sweetest candy shop. It’ll have you feeling like a kid again. From chocolate bars to jelly beans and even Moomers Ice Cream, they’ll have your sweet tooth sugar-coated. Open!

523 Munson Ave. | 231.421.8696

Vegans and celiacs, rejoice! Third Coast Bakery is making specialty baked goods with you in mind. From cookies to donuts and everything in between, this bakery’s offerings are gluten-, soy- and dairy-free, with a variety of egg-free and vegan options as well. Be sure to stop in for some delicious treats without all the health complications. Open!

120 S Union St. | 231.421.9499

Nestled inside of Millie & Pepper, a modern general store, you’ll now find a little crêperie tucked in the back. With a selection of delicious, Michigan-sourced ingredients, order a sweet or savory crêpe all your own. Best of all, they’re folded to be handheld, so you don’t even have to stop your shopping while you indulge in this French favorite. Open!

3200 S Airport Road | 231.943.1707

Bringing together the best of Bookbrokers and Kramer’s Cafe, this new retail experience located in the Grand Traverse Mall is the perfect blend of books and beans. But it’s more than your average bookstore and coffee shop—they’ve also got a handful of craft vendors selling everything from collectibles to custom artwork. This cafe is the perfect venue for the thrifty coffee addict. Open!

And A Little Something to Wet Your Whistle …

346 E Front St. | 231.642.5661

The Coin Slot Arcade just got a little more exciting. Thanks to their newly opened corner bar, you can now enjoy a beer from Workshop Brewing Company while you try your hand at pinball, skee-ball or one of the dozens of other vintage arcade games. And if the weather is just too nice to stay inside, relax in the beer garden and enjoy the sunshine. Open!

511 S Union St. | 231.735.8113

Previously known as Brewery Ferment, the wholly women-owned Crafthouse TC has discovered a new identity, rooted in recognizing craft. From small-batch brews and hop-inspired jewelry, this brewery and boutique provide a unique experience for all. If you’re patient, they’ll even help you brew your own beer. Open!

