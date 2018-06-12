12 Best Northern Michigan June Events to Kick Off Summer
It’s finally that time of the year when our weekends are packed with barbecues, beach days or any excuse to enjoy a few cold brews in the Northern Michigan sun. My secret to the perfect summer: find the balance between much-needed relaxation and opportunities to make memories with friends and family. So go ahead, clock out at 4:50, roll the windows down, and make your way to these Northern Michigan June events.
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!
Suds & Sun | June 16
Whether you’re celebrating Dad over Father’s Day weekend or just “here for the beer,” the first annual Suds & Sun beer festival is the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy the warm weather and a few cold ones. There will be more than 20 vendors including local breweries, cideries, and two Old Mission Peninsula wineries. Food trucks and vendors will also be available throughout the festival area. Get your tickets here for this Traverse City event at the Grand Traverse Commons.
BubblyBBQ | June 16
L. MAWBY Winery is serving up old-fashioned barbecue, fizz and fun! Grilled local meats from Raduno and bubbles from MAWBY will have you switching up your backyard BBQ dinner routine. Pro tip: a glass of their GREEN might just pair perfectly with the smoked brisket. Check out the full menu and grab your tickets here!
Mammoth Distilling Production Tours | June 13–August 31
Your appreciation for the good stuff in your glass reaches another level when you get a sneak peek behind the scenes. Check out Mammoth’s 650-liter Christian Carl still with 22-plate columns, an array of mashing, finishing and bottling equipment, and learn how grain is converted to low wines before stripping and barreling. Walk through the rick house to view an extensive collection of barrels, and wrap up this unique experience with a cocktail in the Central Lake or Traverse City tasting room.
Good eats & summer feats.
Taste of the North | June 16
A celebration of history and delicious food for a good cause! The Taste welcomes 15 fantastic restaurants and serves as a fundraiser for the Little Traverse History Museum and Little Traverse Historical Society. Tastings, entertainment and activities for the entire family will take place from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on the waterfront. Tickets are $2 per taste and available at the museum during the event. Click here for more information.
9 Beans Row 5-Course Dinner & Wine Pairings | June 21
A true Northern Michigan dining experience; pairing local food with local wine. 9 Beans Row and Brengman Brothers Winery team up to bring you five courses created using ingredients sourced from local farms, each course paired with wine. Get your tickets here to support their delicious take on “Growing Community from the Roots.”
Black Star Farms Great Lakes Fish Boil | June 21–October 25
Nothing says “Great Lakes cuisine” like a fish boil. To carry on this local custom, the evening will begin with a short presentation of the history of Great Lakes fish boils followed by the spectacular boil-off signaling the fish is done. Carry on the evening with a hike on the trails or a glass of wine on the patio at Black Star Farms! Buy your tickets!
Good ole family fun!
Wings Over Northern Michigan Airshow | June 16-17
An airshow isn’t complete without Ferraris and Lamborghinis, a bounce house, food trucks and themed parties—right? Well, not this airshow at least. Wings Over Northern Michigan is stepping up the airshow game with this can’t-miss family event at the Gaylord Regional Airport. From stunt shows to the classics on the ground, the list of awesome things to do goes on and on. Don’t take my word for it, grab your tickets here and find out for yourself!
James & The Giant Peach | June 15–17
A classic for mom and dad and a potential new favorite for the kiddos. Who can resist a family night at Old Town Playhouse when it involves an offbeat musical adaptation about an orphan boy, his insect friends and their journey across the ocean inside a giant peach. Tickets sell out fast, get yours here.
Young Americans Dinner Theatre | June 23–August 25
It’s not just dinner and a show, it’s a Michigan theater destination and tradition since 1978. The Young Americans ensemble is made up of young, up-and-coming performers, handpicked from across the nation. During dinner, enjoy performances of the classics you’ve always loved and today’s favorite pop hits. Boyne Highlands hosts these shows throughout June, July and August. Not sold yet? Wait till you see the dinner menu. Check it out here and grab your tickets.
#NoMi Living
Fountain Point Resort Music Series | June 17–August 12
17 awesome artists, 17 awesome shows. Go big and get a package to see them all or pick one and make your way to this summer resort on the shore of Lake Leelanau for a night of good music and good times. Check out the line up here!
Beaver Island Bike Fest | June 23
If you’ve never checked out Beaver Island (one of my fave spots in Michigan), now’s your chance. The Bike Fest is the perfect opportunity to explore the untouched beauty of the island at your own pace. Food and drink stops will be available along the 20 or 42-mile trek. Stop along Lake Michigan beach for a picnic and reward yourself for a ride well done at the downtown after party with dinner, music and entertainment (and plenty of comfy seats.) Registration and more information available here.
Blessing of the Fleet | June 27
It’s no secret us Michiganders take any lake-related activity very seriously. Boating isn’t just an activity—it’s a lifestyle. Harbor Springs Area Historical Society is kicking it off with the Sixth Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Summer’s Launch Celebration. “Deck” out your boat or whatever floats and join in on the boat parade on the harbor. After the blessing, the Summer’s Launch Celebration at the Boathouse of Harbor Springs will feature a strolling supper from Vernales, local beers and wines, cocktails, a silent auction, music, dancing and more. More information here.
Enjoy these Northern Michigan June events and keep an eye out for my top picks for July. Cheers to a happy summer! –Hannah