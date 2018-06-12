12 Best Northern Michigan June Events to Kick Off Summer

It’s finally that time of the year when our weekends are packed with barbecues, beach days or any excuse to enjoy a few cold brews in the Northern Michigan sun. My secret to the perfect summer: find the balance between much-needed relaxation and opportunities to make memories with friends and family. So go ahead, clock out at 4:50, roll the windows down, and make your way to these Northern Michigan June events.

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!

Suds & Sun | June 16

Whether you’re celebrating Dad over Father’s Day weekend or just “here for the beer,” the first annual Suds & Sun beer festival is the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy the warm weather and a few cold ones. There will be more than 20 vendors including local breweries, cideries, and two Old Mission Peninsula wineries. Food trucks and vendors will also be available throughout the festival area. Get your tickets here for this Traverse City event at the Grand Traverse Commons.

BubblyBBQ | June 16

L. MAWBY Winery is serving up old-fashioned barbecue, fizz and fun! Grilled local meats from Raduno and bubbles from MAWBY will have you switching up your backyard BBQ dinner routine. Pro tip: a glass of their GREEN might just pair perfectly with the smoked brisket. Check out the full menu and grab your tickets here!

Mammoth Distilling Production Tours | June 13–August 31

Your appreciation for the good stuff in your glass reaches another level when you get a sneak peek behind the scenes. Check out Mammoth’s 650-liter Christian Carl still with 22-plate columns, an array of mashing, finishing and bottling equipment, and learn how grain is converted to low wines before stripping and barreling. Walk through the rick house to view an extensive collection of barrels, and wrap up this unique experience with a cocktail in the Central Lake or Traverse City tasting room.

Good eats & summer feats.

Taste of the North | June 16

A celebration of history and delicious food for a good cause! The Taste welcomes 15 fantastic restaurants and serves as a fundraiser for the Little Traverse History Museum and Little Traverse Historical Society. Tastings, entertainment and activities for the entire family will take place from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on the waterfront. Tickets are $2 per taste and available at the museum during the event. Click here for more information.

Fountain Point Resort Music Series | June 17–August 12

17 awesome artists, 17 awesome shows. Go big and get a package to see them all or pick one and make your way to this summer resort on the shore of Lake Leelanau for a night of good music and good times. Check out the line up here!

Beaver Island Bike Fest | June 23

If you’ve never checked out Beaver Island (one of my fave spots in Michigan), now’s your chance. The Bike Fest is the perfect opportunity to explore the untouched beauty of the island at your own pace. Food and drink stops will be available along the 20 or 42-mile trek. Stop along Lake Michigan beach for a picnic and reward yourself for a ride well done at the downtown after party with dinner, music and entertainment (and plenty of comfy seats.) Registration and more information available here.

Blessing of the Fleet | June 27

It’s no secret us Michiganders take any lake-related activity very seriously. Boating isn’t just an activity—it’s a lifestyle. Harbor Springs Area Historical Society is kicking it off with the Sixth Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Summer’s Launch Celebration. “Deck” out your boat or whatever floats and join in on the boat parade on the harbor. After the blessing, the Summer’s Launch Celebration at the Boathouse of Harbor Springs will feature a strolling supper from Vernales, local beers and wines, cocktails, a silent auction, music, dancing and more. More information here.

Enjoy these Northern Michigan June events and keep an eye out for my top picks for July. Cheers to a happy summer! –Hannah

