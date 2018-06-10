10 Best Adventure Tours in Northern Michigan
More than 10,000 voters from across the state weighed in on 101 things they love about Northern Michigan. Their votes determined 303 Red Hot Best winners and 700+ honorable mentions. Here you’ll find the best adventure tours in Northern Michigan. Grab your gear and get ready for epic fun!
First Place: Platte River Canoe Trip, Riverside Canoes
By raft, paddle board, kayak, tube or yes, canoe, this slo-mo tour through the spectacular Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a vacation-maker.
Second Place: Grand Traverse Commons Tunnel Tour
Journey through the underworkings of the former Traverse City State Hospital. Take a peek inside the tunnels!
Third Place: Day Trip to South Manitou Island, Manitou Island Transit
Explore the island’s highlights! Want to stay the night? Here’s more info on the family-friendly island vacation.
FINALISTS FOR Best Adventure Excursions
- Free Walking History Tour of Traverse City
- Kayak, Bike and Brew
- Leelanau Conservancy Guided Hikes
- Paddle Antrim Kayaking Classes
- Paddling Michigan – Kayak Tours at Pictured Rocks
- Paddle for Pints, a Brewery Pub Paddle
- Zipline Adventure Tour, Boyne Highlands & Boyne Mountain