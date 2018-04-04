Traverse City Whiskey Co. Releases Line of Premium Cocktail Cherries

The portfolio of premium whiskeys and bourbon made in Michigan, today adds all-natural Premium Cocktail Cherries to its lineup. Known as the “Whiskey of the North,” and based in the “Cherry Capital of the World,” Traverse City Whiskey Co. is proud to partner with regional supermarket chain Meijer for distribution of the new brand in its various U.S. retail locations.

Co-founder Chris Fredrickson chose to use Northern Michigan Balaton cherries, which are harvested exclusively from orchards in the Traverse City area. The large, plump, firm cherries, which are dark burgundy in color, are delivered to the distillery in five-gallon pails that also contain a natural syrup base that acts as a buffer to protect the fruit from smashing together. The syrup is mixed with Traverse City Straight Bourbon Whiskey and brought to a boil, while the Balaton cherries are heated to a near-boil, in nearby copper pots, before jarring.

Once the premium cherries are jarred and weighed, they get backfilled with the boiling syrup, which has burned off all of the alcohol during its slow-cooking process. The Traverse City Whiskey Co. team prides itself on traditional jarring methods, better known as the “hot-filled” process, which kills all possible bacteria.

“The end-product and warm reception from retailers of our premium cocktail cherries has exceeded our expectations,” says Chris, whose family has been farming cherries in Northern Michigan for four generations. “We’re thrilled to combine our passion for innovation and quality in a product that also reflects our family history and heritage.”

The perfect garnish for cocktails, like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, or an ideal topping for desserts, these flavorful premium cocktail cherries are all-natural and gluten-free. Each 16-ounce jar has a shelf life of two years and contains approximately 70 cherries. Traverse City Whiskey Co. Premium Cocktail Cherries are one of the only cocktail cherry products both grown and jarred in the United States.

Premium Cocktail Cherries will be available at all Meijer locations for a suggested retail price of $15.99, and select off-premise accounts in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and California. Retail prices may vary by market.

For more information, please visit www.tcwhiskey.com.

About Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is an independent and locally owned distilled spirits company based in Traverse City, Michigan that’s dedicated to producing approachable premium to super-premium whiskey and bourbon. Known as “The Whiskey of the North,” the upstart company draws upon its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800’s, sourcing all grains from the Midwest. Traverse City Whiskey Co. is a proud member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

