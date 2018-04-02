Taste the Local Difference Helps Build Vibrant Local Food Scene in Michigan

Fifteen years ago, the average consumer had no idea where her or his food came from. There was very little understanding of the value that local agriculture brings to the economy, and young people didn’t consider farming a profitable career choice. But, recognizing early on the positive impacts of a strong local food system, it was exactly 15 years ago that Taste the Local Difference was created here in Northwest Michigan to help build the consumer demand for local food.

Today’s vibrant local food scene would be unrecognizable to people in that previous time, but even now only a fraction of the population today routinely purchases locally grown food. The potential for growth is significant and Taste the Local Difference’s efforts are proven examples of developing strength in the local food community by engaging and connecting with more consumers. Without demand, the farmers and producers who supply local food simply cannot thrive.

When the goal is to have more people actively purchasing locally grown food, then more people need to be made aware of the benefits it can bring—like strengthening the local economy, connecting people to one another, and improving community health. Once introduced to these benefits and the delicious taste of freshly harvested produce, consumers will need resources to help them find local food and farms in the area. These are the types of resources that Taste the Local Difference provides.

Through consumer education, developing free community food system resources, and providing affordable marketing services, Taste the Local Difference improves the success and resiliency of Michigan’s farms and food businesses. Today, Taste the Local Difference is growing statewide, mapping the distinct community food systems that exist throughout Michigan and making connections between farmers and buyers.