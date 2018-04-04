Sips n’ Giggles Comedy Show featuring Michael Palascak

General admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Dinner packages at Louie Louie Kitchen and Bar (2 options) are $35 and $45 per person. $35 includes General Admission ticket, an adult beverage and one of the following: burger or sandwich; 3 tacos; flat bread pizza; soup and salad $45 includes General Admission ticket, an adult beverage and choice of one large plate. For menu details, visit the large plates section: http:// www.louielouieonline.com/ menu/

VIP tables for 6 are $225 and include front/reserved seating, 2 bottles of featured wine (your choice) and 6 souvenir wine glasses.

Michael Palascak

While Michael was in college, his parents moved to the suburbs of Chicago and Michael began his comedy career at The Barrel of Laughs Comedy Club in Oak Lawn, IL. The blue-collar Southwest Chicago crowds forced Michael to craft funny jokes and deliver them with an authentic confidence and stage presence. To survive he lived at home with his parents—which he talked about onstage to great success. Night after night Michael would travel from bars to billiards halls to coffee houses to comedy clubs in and around Chicago performing his jokes. Eventually, a very talented musician, Stolie, connected him with an agent that booked college shows.

Around the same time, Michael won local contests—The Taste of Chicago Sierra Mist Zanies Comedy Challenge, the Chicago region of Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fight, and The Lucky 21—which led to frequently headlining the iconic Chicago club—Zanies—and also led to his TV debut on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham. Fueled by comedic stories about living at home with his parents after college, Michael made appearances on both The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno within six months of each other—a feat rarely achieved by a new comic.

Michael proceeded to move out of his parents’ house and onto the road touring the country performing in colleges and clubs in almost every state. While his act changed with his new surroundings, it maintained it’s connection to humble beginnings. Some of his funniest jokes were about taking discount flights and using cheap cell phone services. While Michael’s comedy is mainstream, his delivery and joke writing have an edge which has proven very beneficial for his career. Michael’s joke about terrorists and Catholicism was the deciding factor in advancing him to the finals of last year’s Last Comic Standing. Michael finished in the Top 5 and went on a 75-city tour with the other Top 5 contestants cementing his place in the show’s storied history of talented comics.