Old Town Playhouse Presents the Tragicomic Mystery “The Father”

Old Town Playhouse Studio Theatre presents The Father, the 2014 Tony award-winning play written by Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton. Performances of this honest and human story of dementia are April 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and April 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. in the OTP Studio Theatre @ the Depot.

Tickets are $17 per person (plus fees) and are available by calling 800.836.0717 or by visiting MyNorthTickets.com. They may also be purchased at the Old Town Playhouse Box Office located at 148 E. Eighth St. in Traverse City. Remaining seats will be on sale at the Depot one hour before each performance.

Synopsis

This tragicomic mystery shows us the world through the eyes of an 80-year-old man as he loses control of his mind. The Father is an astonishingly unguarded play about the cruelties of love, the limits of patience, and the way parent-child relationships reverse as the years pass.

Cast List

André – Tom Czarny

Anne – Elizabeth Wheeler

Laura – Micha Bancroft

Pierre – Bill Myers

Man – Rick Korndorfer

Woman – Karen Cross

The Studio Theatre @ the Depot is located at 620 Railroad Place, near the southwest corner of East Eighth Street and Woodmere Avenue. Contact the Playhouse for more information (231.947.2210).

The Old Town Playhouse is a 58-year-old volunteer-based organization promoting quality community theatre experiences for the people of Northwest Michigan by providing educational opportunities and entertainment in the theatrical arts. For more, check out this article about Old Town Playhouse!

—Press release provided by Old Town Playhouse

