Northern Style: 10 Fresh Pieces for Your Spring Nest
Freshen up your home this spring with darling decor from Northern Michigan shops!
Hanging Planter
Castle Farms Gift Shop, Charlevoix, 231.237.0884 | $13.99
Steam Punk Ceramic Bird Dish
Sanctuary, Traverse City, 231.932.0775 | $108
Songbird Pillow
Bartlett’s, Charlevoix, 231.547.2884 | $120
Michigan State Symbols Mug
Relish, Traverse City, 231.421.9117 | $14
Pom Pom Bouquet
HomeWorks Interiors, Traverse City, 231.642.5085 | $4.99
Songbird Watercolor
Old Spud Warehouse, Gaylord, 989.731.0330 | $219
Opera Bird
Sanctuary, Traverse City, 231.932.0775 | $325
Owl Bowls
Old Spud Warehouse, Gaylord, 989.731.0330 | $6.95 each
Hummingbird Umbrella
Relish, Traverse City, 231.421.9117 | $25
Patchwork Retro Area Rug (5’7″ by 7’10”)
Rectangles, Traverse City, 231.486.6224 | $987
Spring Green Ottoman
Bartlett’s, Charlevoix, 231.547.2884 | $349