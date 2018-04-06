MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Northern Style: 10 Fresh Pieces for Your Spring Nest

By on April 6, 2018
Tagged

Photo by David Weidner

Freshen up your home this spring with darling decor from Northern Michigan shops!

Hanging Planter
Castle Farms Gift Shop, Charlevoix, 231.237.0884 | $13.99

Steam Punk Ceramic Bird Dish
Sanctuary, Traverse City, 231.932.0775 | $108

Songbird Pillow
Bartlett’s, Charlevoix, 231.547.2884 | $120

Michigan State Symbols Mug
Relish, Traverse City, 231.421.9117 | $14

Pom Pom Bouquet
HomeWorks Interiors, Traverse City, 231.642.5085 | $4.99

Songbird Watercolor
Old Spud Warehouse, Gaylord, 989.731.0330 | $219

Opera Bird
Sanctuary, Traverse City, 231.932.0775 | $325

Owl Bowls
Old Spud Warehouse, Gaylord, 989.731.0330 | $6.95 each

Hummingbird Umbrella
Relish, Traverse City, 231.421.9117 | $25

Patchwork Retro Area Rug (5’7″ by 7’10”)
Rectangles, Traverse City, 231.486.6224 | $987

Spring Green Ottoman
Bartlett’s, Charlevoix, 231.547.2884 | $349

More Northern Home & Cottage Inspiration