New Program, Joy 2 Ride Benzie, Helps Disabled People Ride Bikes

Joy 2 Ride Benzie will begin offering a free community service along the beautiful Betsie Valley Trail in Benzie County soon!

The program will allow individuals who are physically unable to pedal and ride a bike the opportunity to enjoy the Betsie Valley Trail by using a specially designed wheelchair bike and volunteer “pilots”. This is for the elderly, challenged, disabled (either permanently or temporarily from illness), and those of any age. Research has shown that getting outside for any kind of recreational activity can help combat depression not only for those in long-term facilities but anyone battling a physical or mental challenge. Joy 2 Ride Benzie is proud to be only the fourth program of its kind in the nation.

Joy 2 Ride Benzie Fundraising events

Stormcloud Brewing Company’s 5th Annual Adult Spelling Bee & Fundraiser

Friday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s spring spelling contest will help raise funding for Joy 2 Ride Benzie.

Entry fees and 20% of sales from 7–11 p.m. on the night of the Spelling Bee will be donated as part of the “Stormcloud Builds Community” charitable-giving program.

Teams of one to two people with prizes for the top three winning teams, special awards, surprises and all around good fun for an excellent cause. It’s very low pressure with minimal performance anxiety. Contestants spell their words on individual whiteboards while seated at a table or the bar. Moderators make the rounds to each team to confirm correct spelling.

Hosted by Brian Lawson, Director of Public Relations at Crystal Mountain. Entry Fee: $25 per team. Register by purchasing your team entry in Stormcloud’s online store. Teams must register in advance.

Joy 2 Ride Benzie Meet & Greet & Fundraiser at Iron Fish Distillery

Saturday, April 14 from 6–10 p.m.

Come and listen to the one and only Barefoot Music, enjoy a lovely cocktail and support this fantastic new community non-profit! Proceeds from special cocktails being donated all day!

—Press release provided by Joy 2 Ride Benzie

