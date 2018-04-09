Girls Wedding Weekend Getaway! Head to Traverse City to Sip Wine & Plan Your Big Day
Ladies, wedding planning can be stressful. But it doesn’t have to be. Grab your favorite gals, book a room, and spend a weekend Up North sipping wine, touring venues, and meeting amazing local vendors. MyNorth Wine & Weddings is your chance to plan your Northern Michigan wedding and take a vacation (you deserve it!).
MyNorth Wine & Weddings
Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Brides, grooms, friends, family—all of your favorite people—are invited to visit eight wineries on Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas (and drink wine). At each winery, you’ll meet local wedding vendors including photographers, bakers, caterers, jewelers, florists, DJs, and so many more in a relaxed, fun environment. (Emphasis on relaxed and fun—you’re on vacation!)
Wineries You’ll Get to Visit …
- Aurora Cellars
- Black Star Farms
- Ciccone Vineyard & Winery
- The Ridge at Verterra
- Bonobo Vineyards
- Bowers Harbor Vineyard
- Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery
- Chateau Chantal
Tickets cost $30, or $25 for designated drivers, and are available online at MyNorthTickets.com. Call us at (800) 836-0717 if you’ve got any questions. We’d love to chat and help with your order!
Buy four or more tickets and get $5 off each one!
Fun Things to Do in Traverse City & Leelanau!
Remember, this weekend getaway isn’t just about wedding planning. Friday night and Sunday are wide open for brunch, cocktails, shopping, hiking—enjoy! Here are a few of our favorite places.
- Get brunch at Patisserie Amie (or at these 10 best brunch spots in Traverse City).
- Explore Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Treat Farm Overlook is spectacular. (Here’s how to get there plus 9 more gorgeous spots.)
- Hunt for blue stones in Leland. And don’t even think about leaving town before stopping for a sandwich at Village Cheese Shanty. (These are blue stones. Aren’t they gorgeous!)
- Make dinner reservations. There are so many good restaurants, we simply cannot recommend just one. But here are the 40 best things to eat in Northern Michigan right now, which may help you decide.
- Relax with a cocktail at Traverse City’s speakeasy—if you can find it. (Here are a few clues.)
- Book a room! Here’s your guide to Leelanau and Traverse City hotels.
We can’t wait to see you April 21! Give us a call or email [email protected] if you’ve got any questions!