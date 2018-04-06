Alliance for Senior Housing Hosts Free Parade of Senior Homes in Traverse City & Leelanau

The Alliance for Senior Housing, LLC makes finding a home later in life much easier, thanks to its annual Parade of Senior Homes. The free daylong tours, which take place in Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties, provide access to a variety of residential choices. Housing options on the tour include independent living retirement centers, assisted living, adult foster care and nursing homes.

Tour guides and hosts will provide information about types of housing, funding options and how VA, Medicare/Medicaid may be available. The Alliance charters a bus for up to 29 people per tour. Each tour features four different housing options. Register for one or all tours. Rides are relaxed and fun; expect information, food, games, prizes and more. Tours typically are held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will take place in Traverse City on April 20, June 22 and September 14.

To register for Grand Traverse tours, contact the Traverse City Senior Center at 231.922.4911. The Leelanau County Parade is scheduled for May 18. Please call Leelanau County Senior Services for more information at 231.256.8121.

If you have any questions, please contact the Alliance for Senior Housing, LLC at 231.263.4040 or [email protected]

Click the cover to read the latest issue of Inspired Life!

More to Know