Reasons to Roam: 5 April Travel Ideas in Northern Michigan

Not tired of the white stuff? Hello, Snow Challenge.

A few of Shanty Creek Resort’s ski hills welcome pickup trucks (for a good cause) April 7–8. Organizers say the Snow Challenge at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire is fast becoming one of the state’s biggest winter events, transforming the late- season slopes into side-by-side uphill truck racing. Watch as modified trucks, jeeps, and more step on the gas and race to the top. It’s loud, aggressive and for a great cause—a portion of the proceeds is donated to Michigan’s Disabled American Veterans. Call 866.695.5010 for lodging specials!

Take it easy in Suttons Bay

Enjoy a decidedly lower-key weekend in Suttons Bay, where you can peruse the quaint downtown shops, lick an ice cream cone, and wander the waterfront, all in a sunny afternoon. Take to the paved Leelanau Trail for a hike or bike ride (rentals at suttonsbaybikes.com) and finish up at Hop Lot Brewing Co. for food and drink in this small-batch brewery’s on-site hop garden. Hungry for more? Head to nearby Black Star Farms, where each Friday this month you can savor an intimate three-course dining experience featuring delicious fare from award-winning chef Lance Griffus for $45. Find a hotel in Leelanau County!

Get tickets to Black Star Farms’ dinners!

Fish for fun in Cadillac

Get outside and hone your fishing skills at the steelhead clinic at 10 a.m. April 7, Mitchell State Park, in Cadillac. This daylong clinic ($40/person) is part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy, which offers expert instruction, gear, and hands-on learning for a range of outdoor activities, from hunting and fishing to hiking, birding, and more. If walleye fishing is more your thing, check out the Day on the Water Walleye Clinic on April 21 ($25/person). Find a hotel in Cadillac!