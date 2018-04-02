2nd Annual City Park Grill Hopfest Planned in Conjunction with National Beer Day

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act in 1933, his famous words, “I think this would be a good time for a beer,” marked the sign of the end of Prohibition and the beginnings of the future National Beer Day. In honor of this day, City Park Grill in Petoskey is hosting the 2nd Annual Hopfest celebration Saturday, April 7 from 5–10 p.m.

With 16 Michigan breweries featuring nearly 100 varieties of beer, mead, and hard cider, what better way could you celebrate City Park Grill’s storied past and National Beer Day? After all, 1.5 million barrels of beer were consumed in 1933 after Roosevelt’s historic signing, a celebration for the centuries.

Originally constructed in 1875, City Park Grill was then a males-only billiard parlor that offered cigars and “intoxicating beverages.” When Prohibition went into effect in Michigan in 1917, underground tunnels were installed for the convenience of guests of the Grill Café and the neighboring Cushman Hotel. One of Petoskey’s oldest historic buildings, the doors and openings of the now-closed tunnels are still visible today. When the 21st Amendment was ratified on December 5, 1933, signifying the end of Prohibition, the restaurant was called The Park Garden Café’. In 1997, Bob and Mary Keedy, Dick and Laura Dinon, Chef John Norman and Patrick Faylor purchased the property and City Park Grill was in business.

For the 2nd Annual Hopfest celebration, breweries in attendance will offer an array of craft-made beer, mead, and hard cider. “We’re excited to showcase local and regional craft beer makers,” explains Shawn Peterson of City Park Grill. “Michigan is fortunate to have so many talented brewers.” Hopfest breweries include: Arbor Brewing Company in Ann Arbor, Blake’s Hard Cider Company in Armada, Kuhnhenn Brewing Company in Clinton Township, Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park, Short’s Brewing Company in Elk Rapids, B. Nektar Meadery in Ferndale, Odd Side Ales in Grand Haven, Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo, Dark Horse Brewing Company in Marshall, Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette, Mountain Town Station Brewing in Mt. Pleasant, Saugatuck Brewing Company in Saugatuck, Right Brain Brewery and Jolly Pumpkin Brewery in Traverse City, and Dragonmead Microbrewery in Warren.

Advance tickets are available for $15 and include a Hopfest glass with six 3-oz pours. Same-day tickets cost $20 and are available at the door. For more information on ticket purchases, visit wineguysgroup.com/calendar or call 231.347.0101. City Park Grill is located at 432 E Lake Street, downtown Petoskey.

City Park Grill is part of the Wineguys Restaurant Group collection of restaurants.

—Press release provided by Wineguys Restaurant Group