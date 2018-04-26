25 Awesome April Events in Northern Michigan

A dog comedy show, wine and magic, chocolate festival, decadent dinners and more fun events are happening this month in Northern Michigan. Grab your calendar! April 6 & 7 | Tomb of Christ, Central United Methodist Church

Central United Methodist Church presents National Geographic Archeologist in Residence, Dr. Fredrik Heibert, sharing his personal account of The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Experience. Dr. Heibert will share photos of the expedition, including the unearthing of The Tomb of Christ, and give first-hand testimony to the historic and religious significance of this discovery. Central United Methodist Church presents National Geographic Archeologist in Residence, Dr. Fredrik Heibert, sharing his personal account of The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Experience. Dr. Heibert will share photos of the expedition, including the unearthing of The Tomb of Christ, and give first-hand testimony to the historic and religious significance of this discovery.

April 11 | Drew Philp, National Writers Series Events, City Opera House

At age 23, author and journalist Drew Philp graduated from the University of Michigan and decided he could help fix Detroit by rebuilding an abandoned house in the inner city. His fascinating journey of self-discovery led to his debut book, A $500 House in Detroit —a great read that delves into issues facing cities today. Live music, cash bar, and Morsels sweet treats. Stage conversation and Q&A with the author . April 11 | Growing and Caring for Orchids, Botanic Garden A $500 House in Detroitauthor Northwestern Michigan Orchid Society’s Jan Rygwelski and Jim Scrivener will talk about the art of growing and caring for orchids. Jan and Jim will share with us the basic needs of orchids—water, light, temperature, humidity, and air movement. Information on potting and potting media, pests, and pest management will be covered. Questions will be welcomed! There is no fee for this class, though you do need to reserve your spot. Free-will donations are greatly appreciated and will support The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. April 13 | Mutts Gone Nutts, Kirtland Center for the Arts It may be the funniest and most fun live show you’ve ever seen. Bring the whole family to witness the antics of these highly trained professional canines. They’ve appeared at NFL halftime shows and stolen the day! Every dog is a rescue pup, and they invite you to come early and meet local dogs at a pre-show adoption event! Tickets: adults are $25, seniors or groups of 10 or more are $23, children are $13.

April 28 | Annual Celebration of Young Children in Downtown TC

Downtown Traverse City will again be hosting the Annual Celebration for Young Children. Join hundreds of little ones and their families strolling through downtown and celebrating by taking part in activities throughout the area. Events will take place at the City Opera House, Horizon Books and many other locations downtown. Admission is free!

– 10 Food & Drink Events This April in Northern Michigan –

April 7 | 2nd Annual Hops Fest

With 16 Michigan breweries featuring nearly 100 varieties of beer, mead, and hard cider, what better way could you celebrate City Park Grill’s storied past and National Beer Day? Advance tickets are available for $15 and include a Hopfest glass with six 3-ounce pours. Same-day tickets cost $20 and are available at the door. For more information on ticket purchases, call 231.347.0101. With 16 Michigan breweries featuring nearly 100 varieties of beer, mead, and hard cider, what better way could you celebrate City Park Grill’s storied past and National Beer Day? Advance tickets are available for $15 and include a Hopfest glass with six 3-ounce pours. Same-day tickets cost $20 and are available at the door. For more information on ticket purchases, call 231.347.0101.

April 9 | Chef Collaboration Dinner, The Little Fleet This five-course dinner featuring The Cooks’ House, Raduno, and Chef Pete Peterson is going to be amazing! Limited seats, $60 per person. Tickets available at MyNorthTickets.com.

April 14 | Harvest Dinner, Black Star Farms

These monthly, wine-paired culinary experiences are inspired by the best local, seasonal ingredients sourced from Northern Michigan’s finest farms. Tickets ($75) are limited to 50 guests and the price includes tax and gratuity. View the menu here.

April 14 | Magic on the Vine, Chateau Grand Traverse

Drink, laugh, and be astonished as the critically acclaimed magician and actor Ben Whiting performs world-class magic and mind reading right in front of your eyes. Tickets are $30 and include the show, hors d’oeuvres, and a glass of wine.

April 15 | Traverse City Chocolate Festival, City Opera House

Come be a part of the largest chocolate festival in Michigan. Because this is a popular event, there will be two different times: 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. or 2:30–5 p.m. It is recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance. Any remaining tickets for each time will be available at the door. April 19 | Lunch with the Maestro at Traverse City Golf & Country Club

Explore the composers, repertoire and stories behind the music with Maestro Kevin Rhodes. Tickets cost $25 per person and includes lunch at the Traverse City Golf & Country Club.

April 22 | Get Shucked, The Little Fleet

The event will feature different styles of oysters complemented by sparkling wines from Big Little, Mawby, Left Foot Charley, 2 Lads, and Bowers Harbor. Tickets ($35 per person) for this event includes six oysters and six tastes of sparkling wine (2-ounce pours each). Additional sparkling wine and oysters will be available for purchase.

Join Cooks’ House for a five-course dinner paired with amazing wines from Left Foot Charley. The 5:30 p.m. seating has sold out. Tickets are still available for the 8:30 p.m. seating. (You can also enter to win 2 tickets to the 8:30 seating!)

April 27 & 28 | Forks to Funnies, East Jordan High School Auditorium

Forks to Funnies is a dinner theater at The Landing Restaurant, followed by the East Jordan Rotary Variety Show at the EJ High School Auditorium. The Landing will use inspiration from this years’ show to curate a delicious buffet menu. Performers will entertain, energize, and crack you up during your meal. Following dinner, you will have a reserved parking area, as well as reserved seats at the high school auditorium for the Variety Show.

April 28 | Sausage Making Workshop, Wren the Butcher

Learn to make sausage from scratch. This hands-on class will guide you through proper equipment use and technique to make homemade fresh sausages and will show you different ways to incorporate sausage into dishes.

– 5 Music Events This April in Northern Michigan –

Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord knows how to turn the lost past into intense and beautiful performances that push their roots in striking global directions. The group is blazing a path that connects their Québecois roots to the wider world, in both arrangements and on stage. Considered a driving force in progressive folk, they infuse old Québec with a breath of fresh, cosmopolitan air.

April 14 | The Accidentals, Ramsdell Regional Arts Center

With ODYSSEY, their extraordinary Sony Masterworks debut album, The Accidentals affirm their place among contemporary music’s most original and adventurous new bands. Multi-instrumentalists Sav Buist and Katie Larson—joined on stage and in the studio by drummer Michael Dause—have crafted a genre all their own, fueled by their uniquely limitless approach to musicality and songcraft.