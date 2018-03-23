Win 2 Tickets to the Young Chefs Dinner at The Cooks’ House!
The Cooks’ House hosts an annual Young Chefs Dinner to showcase Traverse City’s next class of culinary talent from restaurants around the region. Enter to win two tickets for the five-course dinner paired with amazing wines from Left Foot Charley on April 23. Last year, the event sold out, so if you want to bring friends, get your tickets early.
Check out the April issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine for a fun story and gorgeous photos of the event!