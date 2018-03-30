Jolly Pumpkin makes USA Today’s List of the Top 10 Brewpubs!

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales has taken home numerous awards and medals from all over the world for their barrel-aged sour beers, but it’s one of their namesake brewpubs being recognized nationally this time around. Jolly Pumpkin Traverse City has been named one of the top 10 brewpubs in the US.

USA Today asked, “What’s better than a craft brewery? A craft brewery with an on-premise bar where you can sit back, relax and enjoy a cold.” A panel of beer experts and USA Today editors then compiled a list of nominees and opened up voting to the public on their 10Best Readers’ Choice website.

The votes started pouring in for Jolly Pumpkin Traverse City and it’s not hard to see why. The brewpub is housed in a beautiful old estate on the shores of West Grand Traverse Bay. Known not only for this picturesque setting but also for its unique beer offerings and artisan pub fare, Jolly Pumpkin is a must-see on visitors’ Traverse City bucket lists and a favorite brewpub among locals.

“To be regarded as one of the best brewpubs in the country is both an honor and humbling. It is our pleasure to serve, to welcome others to our establishment, and create lasting friendships while doing so. Thank you to all who have supported us and mostly to the members of our team, for they are truly who should be recognized as the best,” shared Jolly Pumpkin’s General Manager, Jim DeMarsh.

USA Today’s 10 Best Brewpubs

Collision Bend Brewing Company Hopstix From the Earth Brewing Company Jolly Pumpkin Traverse City Wrecking Bar Brewpub Ballast Point Little Italy Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery Foulmouthed Brewing Urban Village Brewing Co. Old Irving Brewing Co.

Jolly Pumpkin is part of Northern United Brewing Co., which also encompasses the Grizzly Peak and North Peak craft beer brands, as well as Nomad Cidery, Civilized Spirits, and Bonafide Wines. Their philosophy focuses on a dedication to conservation, inspiration and locally sustainable practices. Jolly Pumpkin brewpubs can be found in Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Detroit, Royal Oak, Grand Rapids, and Chicago.

—Press release provided by Jolly Pumpkin