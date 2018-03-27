TruSelf Organics Creates Natural Skin Care Products for Growing Global Market

TruSelf Organics, a natural and cruelty-free hair and skin care line based in Traverse City, is aiming to change the face of personal care products as we know them. Their mission? Create organic products at an affordable price, but most importantly, to inspire people to stay healthy and love themselves. With an online store that ships globally, TruSelf is tackling that goal one customer at a time.

The company was first started by Amanda F., the blogger behind SuperModelMomma.com. After extensive research, Amanda realized how harmful some chemicals in everyday skincare products are and decided to make her own. Soon she was creating products in her kitchen using all natural, organic, and vegan ingredients. The company took off in September 2013 and was purchased by current owners, Mark and Ann Bongiorno, in July 2016.

Employing four full-time team members, along with two part-timers, the TruSelf crew is always brainstorming, creating, and testing new products right at the office. Mark and Ann have released about 10 products since purchasing the company, including a brand new restorative shampoo and conditioner along with a soothing mask, and updated the packaging to give the TruSelf brand a fresh new face.

TruSelf products are used by several popular fitness experts and models including Paige Hathaway and Chontel Duncan along with reality television stars like Kaitlyn Bristowe from ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“Love Yourself” is an important piece of the TruSelf message. “Self-love and acceptance are so important, and what you put on your body and what you put in your body play a large role in feeling good,” says team member Liz Robertson. “Affordable skincare products are sort of an easy, feel-good way to practice self-care.”

Skin is your body’s largest organ, and anything on it goes in it, she explains.

“When you use products with harsh chemicals in them, the products can start to become ineffective,” Liz says. This is because skin can become accustomed to ingredients such as glycolic acid, which is used for exfoliation and anti-aging. If your skin builds up a tolerance for these ingredients, you have to use them in higher doses, Liz explains.

“Synthetic ingredients are not things you want to put on your body. It’s like comparing McDonald’s to real food,” she says.

What’s Next?

Currently, TruSelf is working on a line of six anti-aging products with actress Amy Smart, which they hope to launch within the year.

The team is also working to take the company to the next level by offering products in local retail stores. Currently, several of their products are available at Yen Yoga, located in downtown Traverse City, and online.

Check out their products at www.truselforganics.com.

More Cool Companies in Northern Michigan