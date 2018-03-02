Traverse City St. Patrick’s Day Events (Plus a Recipe Rumored to Cure Hangovers)

Don your favorite green finery and celebrate the luck of the Irish with these Traverse City St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

The annual St. Patrick’s Pub Walk will begin at Minervas at noon on Friday, March 16. Here’s the full lineup:

Minervas (Park Place), Noon–2 p.m.

Noon–2 p.m. Bubba’s, 2–3 p.m.

2–3 p.m. U&I Lounge, 3–4 p.m.

3–4 p.m. Union Street Station, 4–5 p.m.

4–5 p.m. Bootleggers, 5–6 p.m.

5–6 p.m. Dillinger’s Pub, 6–7 p.m.

6–7 p.m. Brady Irish Pub, 7–8 p.m.

7–8 p.m. Blue Tractor Cook Shop, 8–9 p.m.

8–9 p.m. Fire Fly, 9–10 p.m.

9–10 p.m. State Street Grill, 10–11 p.m.

Kick off your weekend celebrations at the only Irish winery on the Leelanau Peninsula. Enjoy live music by TC Celtic and 20% off an award-winning glass of Rove wine or cider. The party runs from 5–8 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

The 40th annual parade is on Saturday, March 17. Join the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s and the Northern Michigan Irish Queens at 1:30 p.m. (This is a time change from past years). The parade starts at Kilkenny’s Irish Pub on West Front Street. Parade route: Staging on Hall Street by North Peak, left on Front Street to Pine Street, to State Street, left on Park Street, left on Front Street ending on Hall Street.

There will be a post-parade gathering at 3 p.m featuring Blue Footed Bobby, Song of the Lakes and The Wild Sully’s at Kilkenny’s. If you would like to be in the parade, call Todd at 231.709.6500.

Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K Put on your best Irish costume and join the Annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K on Saturday, March 17. The race starts at 9 a.m. in Traverse City’s Warehouse District. Join the other runners for a post-race party at Workshop Brewing Company. Kids are invited to participate in this family-friendly event. Check out the new race course. Recipe: Oatmeal Stout French Onion Soup to Cure Your Hangover

More St. Patrick’s Day Fun