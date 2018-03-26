Traverse City Art Galleries Team Up for “Art in The Peaceable Kingdom”

Higher Art Galley and Michigan Artists Gallery in Traverse City are coming together for a collaborative exhibit, “Art in The Peaceable Kingdom,” inspired by the famous paintings of 19th-century artist Edward Hicks.

For the exhibit, artists were invited to create a piece in their own voice which captures the meaning of Hicks’ work. “We chose this theme of ‘Peaceable Kingdom’ because we thought it really could speak to the tumultuous times we are in today,” says Shanny Brooke, owner of Higher Art Gallery. “We also thought how fun and meaningful it would be to collaborate, adding an extra dose of peace to the show.”

The opening receptions and celebrations at both galleries are Friday, May 4 from 5–9 p.m. during the Downtown Traverse City Art Walk. Both shows will run through early June to encourage art lovers to visit each gallery and see the full story.

“I am so proud to be a part of a collaborative project which involves two woman-owned businesses,” Shanny says. “Sue Ann Round, the owner of Michigan Artists Gallery, and I are in the same field of work in the same small town. Some people might consider this a conflict of interest, but to Sue Ann and I, it’s smart business. Joining forces and reaching out to art lovers together will help grow visual art in our community.”

Higher Art Gallery – 126 S. Union St.

Michigan Artists Gallery – 317 E. Front St.

