5 Mouth-Watering Food Trips in Northern Michigan

Catch a flick, enjoy a cold one. The fifth annual Dark and Stormcloudy Film Series in Frankfort queues up great food and a movie. Join fellow viewers at the historic Garden Theater March 13 for a showing of Lucky while feasting on four American Southwest courses prepared by Stormcloud Brewing Company’s executive chef, Joe Meyers. These will be paired with four handcrafted Stormcloud ales. New this year for the film series: a special beer-pairing workshop March 18. Reservations for the multi-course dinner required; just 40 seats available.

Snack and sip. Does your go-to nightly snack taste just as good with a riesling as it does with a pinot noir? Find out during Sips, Chips & Dips, an afternoon Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail event this March 24. The tastings, from noon to 5 p.m. at participating wineries, pair everyday snacks with local vintages. Your $10 ticket includes a souvenir wine glass and a snack-and-wine pairing at each spot. Special lodging packages available in Leelanau and in Traverse City.

Raise a glass Lake Superior–style. Toast the warmer weather at Spring Ferment, a celebration of Michigan-made wines, brews, ciders, meads, and kombuchas in Marquette. Food vendors and live music also are featured at the March 24 event at the city’s Lakeview Arena. Tickets are $35 online, $40 at the door; includes 15 drink/cheese servings and a commemorative glass. Designated driver admission is $5 at the door and includes a festival glass and two tickets for kombucha. All proceeds go to local charities.

Savor slopeside. Head to Crystal Mountain this Memorial Day weekend for the resort’s 13th annual Beer and Brat Festival, featuring dozens of craft beers and specialty brats May 26. Jam to live music during the Saturday afternoon event—and consider signing up for the following day’s on-site North Mitten Half Marathon, 10K or 5K run/walk to break a sweat (and burn those extra calories consumed) post-party.

Try new tastes. One week a month, November through May, downtown Traverse City’s Amical creates dinner menus from selected cookbooks. The popular “shoulder season” cookbook series offers a blend of cookbooks old and new (Alice Waters’s The Art of Simple Food II is featured April 8–15, while Nopalito Mexican fare is the focus May 7–12). Reservations suggested.