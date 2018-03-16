Free State Theatre Spring Break Movie Staycation Schedule Announced!

The State Theatre’s annual Spring Break Staycation returns March 23–30—36 movies, all day, all week, all FREE! Talk about an escape. Heading to Daytona Beach has got nothing on getting swept away on a jolly holiday with Mary Poppins or traveling back in time to 1950s Hill Valley with Marty McFly.

Tickets Available March 16 to 36 FREE Films!

The State Theatre is giving the community an all-access pass to some of the funniest, most awesome, most thrilling, most fun, downright greatest movies ever made, and you can see them all on a huge screen with seat-shaking sound in red plush comfort with $2 popcorn and pop inside a modern marvel of a historic movie palace. Aww yeah!

Check out this year’s lineup below and make plans to head downtown for a week-long movie party that tops anything going down at a poolside cabana. From the family matinees each morning at 10 a.m. to after bedtime offerings, there’s truly something for everyone.

The State has everything from some of the year’s biggest hits (like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) to off the radar films of the past year (like The Disaster Artist and Home Again), and some of the most beloved films ever made (Raiders of the Lost Ark).

Tickets are completely, you guessed it, FREE and are available starting March 16 at noon! You can pick them up in person at the State or Bijou, or order them online. (Small print: Limit four tickets per screening per person. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Standby lines will form for sold out movies, and they almost always get everyone in.)

Why risk the unpredictability of Earth weather when you can indulge yourself in fine entertainment in temperature-controlled comfort? The weather’s always perfect inside the State!

FRIDAY, MARCH 23 – DREAMERS DAY!

Babe (G) 10:00 am

La La Land (PG-13) 12:15 pm

Breathe (PG-13) 3:15 pm

Pitch Perfect 3 (PG-13) 6:15 pm

The Disaster Artist (R) 8:45 pm

The Room (R) 11:15 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 24 – OSCAR PEOPLE’S CHOICE SATURDAY!

Despicable Me 3 (PG) 10:00 am

Wonder (PG) 12:30 pm

Wonder Woman (PG-13) 3:15 pm

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13) 6:30 pm

It (R) 9:30 pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 25 – OSCAR ACADEMY’S CHOICE SUNDAY!

Coco (PG) 10:00 am

Molly’s Game (R) 12:30 pm

Dunkirk (PG-13) 3:45 pm

Get Out (R) 6:30 pm

War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13) 9:00 pm

MONDAY, MARCH 26 – FIND YOUR PEOPLE MONDAY!

The Boss Baby (PG) 10:00 am

Mamma Mia! (PG-13) 12:30 pm

Home Again (PG-13) 3:15 pm

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (PG-13) 6:00 pm

Girls Trip (R) 9:15 pm

TUESDAY, MARCH 27 – SCHOOL’S IN TUESDAY!

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG) 10:00 am

Mathematics: Hidden Figures (PG) 12:15 pm

English: Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13) 3:15 pm

Cultural Studies: The Big Sick (R) 6:00 pm

Driver’s Ed: Baby Driver (R) 9:00 pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28 – SCHOOL’S OUT WEDNESDAY!

Mary Poppins (G) 10:00 am

Back to the Future (PG) 1:00 pm

Wonder (PG) 3:45 pm

Lady Bird (R) 6:30 pm

Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13) 9:00 pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 29 – ADVENTURE THURSDAY!

The LEGO Batman Movie (PG) 10:00 am

The Mountain Between Us (PG-13) 12:30 pm

Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) 3:15 pm

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13) 6:00 pm

Kong: Skull Island (PG-13) 9:00 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 30 – BONUS MATINEE!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG-13) 10:00 am

