Start a Healthy Easter Tradition + 10 Northern Michigan Easter Egg Hunts

Sure it may be the “norm,” but Easter eggs don’t need to be filled with candy. This year, start a new (and healthier!) Easter egg hunt tradition—and make it just as fun! Here are five fun ways to incorporate movement into your family’s Easter traditions. Plus, we’ve included a list of community egg hunts in Northern Michigan.

We’re calling them egg-cercises! Instead of stuffing colorful plastic eggs with sugar-filled jelly beans, try encouraging exercise and education. Write down fun activities for your kiddos to do and include them in the eggs instead. Is your little one learning to count? Or do you have an aspiring gymnast? Tailor the activities to your kids’ interests and age level. Examples include: “Do seven bunny hops;” “Do a somersault;” “Take five dinosaur stomps.” Once they complete all the activities, celebrate by gifting a jump rope or book in their Easter basket.

Love football traditions? You may like this next idea. Cornhole is a staple during fall football tailgates — how about making it a springtime activity, too? It’s simple to create an Easter Bunny Cornhole using a large piece of cardboard and a hand-drawn Easter rabbit. Cut out a hole on the belly to toss plastic eggs through. If you limit the number of eggs your kids can throw per turn, they’ll be running back and forth to try their tosses over and over again!

Make your own bunny trail. Draw rabbit footprints with chalk along the sidewalk or driveway, and place small piles of eggs near each spot. Or, head to your family’s favorite hiking trail! The result? Less hunting and more walking!

Have competitors at home? Try racing eggs! Have family members take turns rolling decorated hard-boiled eggs down a hill. The egg that travels the furthest wins! You can make up different rules as the competition continues, guaranteeing lots of trips running up and down the hill.