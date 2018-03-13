With special menu items like Champagne chicken breast, crème fraîche whipped potatoes, and salted Belgian chocolate mousse, these Northern Michigan restaurants take Easter brunch seriously. (One of them will even have a 3-foot chocolate fountain!)

If you can’t make it out to brunch, try these decadent Easter recipes at home.

Sunday, April 1 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | 231.534.6800

Every brunch includes a complimentary glass of Champagne for adults, and on Easter Sunday, guests enjoy ham and prime rib carving stations, an omelet station, various soups, salads, and sides, and a spring-themed dessert bar. View the full menu.

Cost: $27.95 adults; $15.95 ages 11–13; $12.95 ages 5–10; ages under 5 free

Sunday, April 1 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m.| 231.947.7079 | No Reservations

Savor the hand-carved prime rib, brown sugar glazed ham, made-to-order omelets and crepes, mini desserts including carrot cake and key lime pie tartlets, and much more. View the full menu.

Cost: $27.95 adults; $14.95 kids; 5 and under free

Sunday, April 1 | Seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. | 231.944.1270

Join Black Star for their first ever Easter brunch at the Inn! The Aquarius Room will be the backdrop for this multi-stationed brunch including a Mimosa Bar. Tickets available at MyNorthTickets.com. View the full menu.

Cost: $35 adults; $16 ages 12 and under; 3 and under free

Sunday, April 1 | 231.922.9515

Blue Tractor is still working on their menu, but you know it’s going to be amazing. Stay tuned!

Sunday, April 1 | 231.882.9565

Details being posted after St. Patrick’s Day. Stay tuned on Facebook!

Sunday, April 1 | 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | 888.581.9891 | Reservations Required

Enjoy a variety of favorites at the Crystal Center including smoked whitefish Benedict, cherry lacquered blackened chicken, salted Belgian chocolate mousse, and miniature lemon panna cotta. View the full menu.

Cost: $28.95 adults; $24.95 seniors; $14.95 ages 7–12; $8.95 ages 6 and under

Saturday, March 31 | Breakfast with the Easter Bunny | 9 a.m.–12 p.m. | 231.534.6000

In addition to a kid-friendly buffet, this one-of-a-kind event will include balloon artists, a caricature artist, performances by strolling magicians, a build your own Italian soda bar, and plenty of Easter fun! View the full menu.

Cost: $25.50 adults; $19 ages 11–14; $13 ages 6–10; under 6 free (Tickets available at MyNorthTickets.com.)

Sunday, April 1 | 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. | 231.547.9261 | Closed Sunday dinner

Here’s just a small taste of the menu … a 3-foot Belgian chocolate fountain, full dessert bar, cinnamon rolls, maple pork sausage, smoked salmon spread, roasted pork brisket, and poached eggs Benedict. View the full menu.

Cost: $28.95 adults; $14.95 children under 12

Sunday, April 1 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m. | 231.276.6979

Enjoy carved prime rib, an omelette station, Belgian waffles, hand dipped chocolate strawberries, and more!

Cost: $19.99 adults; $10.99 kids, ages 5 and under special price (ask server for details)

Sunday, April 1 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | 231.223.4333

Blueberry bacon cakes and brioche French toast are just two of the mouthwatering dishes you can order. View the full menu.

Sunday, April 1 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. | 231.533.3070 | Reservations Recommended

Featuring prime rib, ham, whitefish, peel and eat shrimp, breakfast items, and much more. A large assortment of desserts and a strawberry shortcake station will also be offered.

Cost: $34 adults; $32 seniors; $16 ages 6–12; 5 and under free

Sunday, April 1 | 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | 231.588.7351 | Reservations Required

A superb three-course meal including your choice of Champagne chicken breast, roast ham, or walleye almandine. View the full menu.

Cost: $35 per person

Sunday, April 1 | 12:30–3:30 p.m. | 231.439.4059 | Reservations Recommended

Ginger honey bruleed ham, almond encrusted salmon, chocolate hazelnut torte, and créme fraiche whipped potatoes are just a few of the things to look forward to on this special Easter menu. View the full menu.

Cost: $32 adults; $16 ages 12 and under; 5 and under free

Sunday, April 1 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m. | 231.347.2771 | Reservations Recommended

Enjoy breakfast items such as classic eggs Benedict, smoked bacon, and vegetarian quiche or lunch entrees like baked cod with hollandaise and mushroom artichoke chicken. The sweet table will have warm peach cobbler, lemon bars, peanut butter chocolate squares, and more! View the full menu.

Cost: $29.95 adults; $15.95 children

Sunday, April 1 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. | 231.549.6854 | Reservations Recommended

Chicken pot pie soup, chicken cordon blue, artisan rolls with whipped honey-butter, honey glazed ham, and lemon pepper cod are just a few things on this delicious menu. View the full menu.

Cost: $26 adults; $17 ages 9–12; $9 ages 5–8; 4 and under free

More Easter Fun in Northern Michigan