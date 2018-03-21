3 Petoskey Restaurants Offer Spring Break Staycation Deals

Beginning on Friday, March 23, Wineguys’ three downtown Petoskey restaurants—City Park Grill, Palette Bistro, and Roast & Toast—will offer great dining deals for locals.

“Not everyone can take off for a week-long spring break,” says Bob Keedy of Wineguys Restaurant Group. “We wanted to reach out to our friends and neighbors to make a stay-at-home spring break a little more appealing.”

At City Park Grill, guests receive two free kids meals or a free dessert to share with the purchase of two entrées (231.347.0101 | 432 E Lake Street). At Palette Bistro, guests receive $7 off Taste of Palette or free dessert during lunch with purchase of a lunch entrée (231.348.3321 | 321 Bay Street). At Roast & Toast, guests receive a free kids meal with the purchase of two meals (231.347.7767 | 309 E Lake Street).

“We’re staying home, and we look forward to seeing others who do the same,” Keedy adds. “Petoskey is a great place to be this time of year—a little quiet with lots of sun.”

Staycation deals are available at all three restaurants March 23–31. For more information about restaurant happenings and specials, visit wineguysgroup.com.

—Press release provided by Wineguys Restaurant Group

Click the cover to read the Petoskey Vacation Guide for more staycation ideas!

More Northern Michigan Food & Drink