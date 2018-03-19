From Shelters to Showbiz: Mutts Gone Nuts & Special Pet Adoption Event at Kirtland Center

Canines and comedy collide in the smash hit performance, Mutts Gone Nuts, at the Kirtland Center for the Performing Arts in Roscommon April 13 at 7 p.m. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in an action-packed comedy dog spectacular.

Every one of the 10 adorable tricksters of Mutts Gone Nuts has been rescued from a shelter or breed adoption program. The audience will meet and be amazed by Chico the Chihuahua, Feather the Greyhound, Border Collies Hot Wheels, Chuck Taylor and Mr. Finnie, Charlie the Jack Russel Terrier, and celebrity mutts Rox Steady, McNerdy, Geronimo, and Paco, who boast belly rubs from David Letterman and Whoopie Goldberg!

The Kirtland Center is also hosting a very special meet and greet before the show from 5–7 p.m. Showgoers can meet adoptable pets from Claws and Paws Rescue in West Branch and the Au Sable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling at the Kirtland Center. Patrons will get the low down on local pets who are hoping for a foster or forever home; and are asked to bring a donation of blankets, cat litter, or food to support their local rescue shelters.

Both no-kill shelters are also presenting pets and information on pet selection, care, and adoption to school children at Grayling Elementary, Roscommon Elementary, and Roscommon Middle School, and to students and clients at the COOR/ROOC Intermediate School District during the days preceding the Mutts Gone Nuts show at the Kirtland Center.

This heartwarming show is priced just right for kids and families. Adult tickets are $25; kids 12 and under $13; and a family of four (two adults and two kids) can buy a family four-pack for $65. Three-dollar senior or group discounts are also available. Call the box office at 989-275-6777 to access discounts (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.), or purchase regularly priced tickets and family four-packs online at MyNorthTickets.com.

Get your tickets to Mutts Gone Nuts!

