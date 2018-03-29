Morsels Espresso + Edibles Competing to Become Sweetest Bakery in America

Morsels Espresso + Edibles in Traverse City is proud to share that it’s competing to be named the Sweetest Bakery in America. From March 1 through July 31, the Dawn Foods contest invites communities across the country to cast their vote and help their favorite bakery win the title of Sweetest Bakery in America.

Cast your vote!

“We are celebrating our 10th anniversary this April, so being able to participate in a contest like this is really meaningful,” says Morsels Owner, Misha Neidorfler. “Our unique bite-sized bakery goods have become a staple of the Traverse City food scene! Our staff and customers are all so excited about participating in this event too. We are already ranked in the top 10 in Michigan, so we can’t wait to get to #1. Please cast your vote for Morsels online or in our ballot box in-store!”

In September, Dawn Foods will name one national grand-prize winner, second and third-place national winners, and winners in each state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The national winner will receive publicity support for their bakery, a celebration party, and an innovation session to create even more delicious treats for their community. State winners will also receive support from Dawn Foods to help promote their bakeries in their communities.

“We are excited for bakeries to get involved in Dawn Foods’ second annual Sweetest Bakery in America competition and celebrate voters’ favorite bakeries across the country,” says Becky Loveland, VP of Marketing and R&D, North America for Dawn Foods. “As part of our longstanding commitment to helping our customers grow their business, we hope this friendly nationwide competition helps boost sales, drive traffic in-store and makes our customers’ bakeries top of mind for their local communities. Whether you head to your local bakery for your everyday treat or for special occasions, any day is a great day to visit your bakery and vote.”

Drawing nearly 600,000 votes, more than 1,400 bakeries across the United States and Puerto Rico participated in 2017. Voting officially kicked off March 1 and is open until July 31. Voters can submit one entry per day in-store and per device online.

Morsels Espresso + Edibles, owned and operated by local couple Jeff and Misha Neidorfler, offers a selection of specialty hand-crafted, bite-sized desserts and savory treats, along with a Michigan-sourced breakfast and lunch menu, and features specialty coffee and tea from Intelligentsia Coffee and Kilogram Tea. Morsels has been in business in downtown Traverse City since 2008.

—Press release provided by Morsels Espresso + Edibles

