Benzie Central Drama Presents Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences during more than 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Mary Poppins delights the imagination of all ages and is family-friendly.

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces viewers to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises, “Anything can happen if you let it.”

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft. This show is a perfect opportunity to showcase a strong, iconic female performer, as well as unique special effects and illusions.

Mary Poppins Performances

Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

Directed by: Wendy Kalush

Location: Benzie Central High School Auditorium – 9300 Homestead Rd., Benzonia

Ticket Information: Available at MyNorthTickets.com | Adults $12, Students/Seniors $6

Online sales end for Friday and Saturday performances at 5 p.m.

Online sales end for Sunday’s performance at 12 p.m./noon

Tickets are also available out of Mrs. Crossman’s office-located near the auditorium and high school gym. Questions, please call Catina Crossman at 231-882-9653 Ext. 2209 or email [email protected]

Tickets will be available at the door based upon remaining availability.

If you DO NOT have your tickets ahead of time, we recommend arriving 45 minutes prior to the show as we anticipate a high volume of visitors.

“Our talented students have been hard at work and are looking forward to bringing the magic to the stage to entertain us all,” Crossman says. “Please join us for a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious evening!”