March Events in Traverse City: Dinners, Plays, Concerts, Classes & More

Have an awesome spring break right here in Northern Michigan. Check out these March events in Traverse City.

Join Cooks’ House for a 5-course dinner paired with fabulous beers from Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids.

March 9 & 10 | The Lion King on Ice

The Traverse City Figure Skating Club presents The Lion King On Ice at Centre Ice. This is the story of Simba, Scar, Timon, Pumba, and all your favorite characters brought to life on ice. Don’t miss this fun production featuring amazing local talent, outstanding choreography, and captivating costumes.

March 10 | Hip House Plants with Julia Hofley

Garden writer Julia Hofley discusses one of the hottest gardening trends: house plants! House plants provide beauty, clean air, fun, and diversity and allow the Michigan gardener to garden indoors, whenever and wherever, all year round. If you’re looking for inspiration and want to tap into your creative side, you’ll enjoy this interactive talk that will give you some take-home ideas to make your own remarkable indoor garden. Proceeds will support The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.

March 9, 10, 11 | Legally Blonde

The Traverse City West Vocal Department presents Legally Blonde, a fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie. The musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. It’s action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances!

March 12 | The Little Fleet Chef Collaboration Dinners

The first of two five-course Chef Collaboration Dinners at The Little Fleet will feature Cooks’ House, Alliance, and Happy’s Taco Shop. This meal is going to be amazing!

March 14 | Hot Plants for 2018 with Heidi Grasman

The Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan and The Botanic Garden welcome Heidi Grasman of Garden Crossings and Proven Winners™ to Traverse City for a FREE class! Donations will be accepted. Heidi will be talking about new and unique annuals, perennials, and shrubs from Proven Winners™. Most of the items she will feature are new to the market. During the program, Heidi will share tips on how to incorporate these new plants into your garden.

Explore the composers, repertoire, and stories behind the music with Maestro Kevin Rhodes. “I’m looking forward to having this chance to talk a little more in-depth about our programs for those who enjoy that look under the hood or inside the kitchen,” Rhodes says. The $25 ticket includes lunch at the Traverse City Golf & Country Club.

March 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 | A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Falling in love can make fools of us all! Four young lovers and a group of amateur actors encounter woodland fairies, a duke and duchess, and plenty of magic, including a love potion that, of course, misfires. Enjoy Shakespeare’s most spirited and delightful comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, at Old Town Playhouse.

March 17 | Jonatha Brooke

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jonatha Brooke began issuing albums during the early 1990s, first as a member of the female duo The Story and later as a solo artist. Her music merges elements of folk, rock, and pop with poignant lyrics and complex harmonies, and her songs have been used in television shows and movies, including Return to Never Land, Home Before Dark, and Indie Kindred. See Jonatha perform this month at Milliken Auditorium.

March 26–30 | Intensive Musical Theatre Camp

Fast and fun! This program packs a lot in one week (the week of TCAPS Spring Break). Just like Old Town Playhouse’s hugely popular Summer One-Week Intensive Camps, students rehearse the musical Seussical, Kids with minimal sets and costumes. Space is limited. Open to ages 8–16. Performances on Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

March 31 | Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

In addition to a kid-friendly buffet, this one-of-a-kind event at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa will include balloon artists, a caricature artist, performances by strolling magicians, a build your own Italian soda bar, and plenty of Easter fun! View the menu here.

