Raduno, a neighborhood delicatessen in Traverse City, is known for their housemade pasta, salads, and sausages. Grab something to go or stay awhile!

Chefs Paul Carlson, Janene Silverman, and Andrea Deibler join Lick the Plate this week to talk food, restaurants, music, and all about the ever-changing seasonal menu at Raduno. Enjoy! —Host David Boylan

This episode is sponsored by Artichoke Creative.

