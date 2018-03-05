Irish Night Kicks Off St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in Manistee

The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents Irish Night on Friday, March 16 in Manistee.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., food and drinks will be available at additional costs in the ballroom. Food will be provided by Iron Works Café. Live music will start at 7 p.m. in the theatre and feature two bands: CrossBow and Bob and Carl! Tickets for the music portion can be purchased at MyNorthTickets.com or by calling 1-800-836-0717.

Bob and Carl, an impressive duo that’s played together since fourth grade, open the show. They play world classic rock, folk, and Irish music. There will be a short intermission following Bob and Carl when you can enjoy more drinks and food if available. The second musical act is CrossBow, hailing from Grand Rapids. What started as a casual jam session at Grand Valley State University turned into a wildly popular band performing at Celtic festivals across the Midwest. CrossBow has been humbled and excited by every turn on their musical journey. Apparent from the moment they hit the stage, these high-energy musicians naturally feed on one another creating a dynamic performance.

Irish Night kicks off St. Patrick’s weekend in Manistee. “We’re so excited to be doing this again. Our supporters have made this a reality. This year, you can expect great food, Celtic dancing by the Conservatory of Dance, and live music,” says Xavier Verna, executive director of the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.

“Our Intermediate/Advanced Celtic class has been working hard to prepare some great Irish dance pieces for St. Patrick’s Day! We can’t wait to perform them!” says Shelli Golembiewski and Tarah Fancher, co-owners of the Conservatory of Dance.

Irish Night at the Ramsdell is sponsored by the EZ Market and Blarney Castle Oil and Co. Additional support by Filer Credit Union and Boyer Agency. The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is focused on optimizing an irreplaceable regional center for cultural, educational, and social activities through programming excellence, fiscal stability, strong community partnerships, and committed volunteers.

