Harbor Springs Area Historical Society: “Memories and Art”

Calling all artists—time is on your side! The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society is pleased to announce the deadline for the summer exhibition, Memories and Art in the Making: Celebrating the Community We Share, has been extended to May 1. The goal of the exhibit is to share the memories and stories of the Harbor Springs community through the artwork of local artists. This juried exhibit will run from July through September 2018 at the Ephraim Shay Hexagon House and will include cash prizes for first, second, and third place.

Interested artists should submit a short application indicating their intent to participate by May 1. Applications are available at the Harbor Springs History Museum, 349 E. Main Street, Harbor Springs, and online here. Artwork must relate specifically to the Harbor Springs area.

Types of two-dimensional art which will be accepted include, but are not limited to: paintings, sketches, mixed-media, and photographs. Artwork should be no more than 24” x 30,” come ready to hang, and must be dropped off at the museum for judging by July 6.

The Historical Society is excited to showcase local artwork and to explore how artwork communicates the unique history of Harbor Springs. For more information, please contact Historical Society at 231.526.9771 or email [email protected]

—Press release provided by Harbor Springs Area Historical Society