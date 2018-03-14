Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Announces 2018 Golf Packages, Events, and Specials

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has announced its golf packages, events, and specials for the 2018 season, which begins in April and ends in early November. Here’s a preview of what’s in store for 2018:

May 25–May 28 : Memorial Day Weekend Golf Special

Kick off the season Memorial Day weekend with this golf special. Play three championship courses in springtime and enjoy a fun-filled holiday weekend in Traverse City in between rounds.

$75 The Bear; $65 The Wolverine; $50 Spruce Run

June 17–June 24 : Golf Your Daylights Out

This special is perfect for golfers who can never get enough time on the links! Play as many holes as you can squeeze into a day as Grand Traverse Resort and Spa celebrates the summer solstice and extended daylight in Northern Michigan. Try to conquer each of the three courses or hone your craft on one!

$99 for resort guests; $129 for non-resort guests (all-day rates with unlimited golf)

June 27–September 8 : Dave Pelz Scoring Game School Returns

The internationally renowned Dave Pelz Scoring Game School applies a practical, scientific approach to golf instruction, honed through years of research and providing golf lessons to many of the game’s top professionals. To enroll, visit pelz.com and choose from three programs:

3-Day Scoring Game Schools: Premier golf instruction program offered by Pelz Golf, including three full days of putting, chipping, pitching, wedge and sand play instruction.

Premier golf instruction program offered by Pelz Golf, including three full days of putting, chipping, pitching, wedge and sand play instruction. 2-Day Short Game Schools: The 2-Day Short Game School focuses on the wedge (no putting instruction). Learn the mechanics of solid short game shots plus essential skills from 100 yards and in.

The 2-Day Short Game School focuses on the wedge (no putting instruction). Learn the mechanics of solid short game shots plus essential skills from 100 yards and in. 1-Day Scoring Game Clinic: The 1-Day Scoring Game Clinic includes 6 hours on the basics of the short game and putting.

June 30–July 8 : National Cherry Festival Golf Special

National Cherry Festival week is THE time to come play at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. With dozens of events on property and around town, you’ll get the full Northern Michigan experience both on and off the course.

$95 The Bear; $75 The Wolverine; $55 Spruce Run

August 31–September 3 : Labor Day Weekend Golf Special

Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in Northern Michigan. The cooler temps and exceptional course conditions make for a day of golf you’ll never forget, and special pricing makes it easy to try out each of the three highly acclaimed courses.

$75 The Bear; $65 The Wolverine; $50 Spruce Run

October 6 : 8th Annual Big Hole Golf Tournament

The 2018 golf season winds downs with the 8th Annual Big Hole Golf Tournament, featuring generous 10” cups on all 18 holes! This three-person scramble is played on Spruce Run.

$60 per person includes golf and prizes

October 21 : 9th Annual Tuff Enuff Golf Tournament

Play one of Michigan’s toughest golf courses, The Bear, at its absolute hardest. For one day only, we turn The Bear into 7,000+ yards of long-range tee boxes, aggressive greens, and challenging hole locations. This is a two-person “best ball” event. Come take the challenge!

$60 per person includes golf and prizes

Golf Packages

2-Night Championship Golf Getaway (weekend and midweek options)

2 nights accommodations

2 rounds of golf per person

2 buckets of range balls per person

2 breakfast buffets per person at Sweetwater American Bistro

Save 15% off per person on spa treatments valued at $110 or more (not valid on salon services). Coupon must be utilized while staying on property.

1-Night Golf Package (weekend and midweek options)

1 night accommodations

1 round of golf per person

1 breakfast buffet per person at Sweetwater American Bistro

1 bucket of range balls per person

Save 15% off per person on spa treatments valued at $110 or more (not valid on salon services). Coupon must be utilized while staying on property.

2-Night Golf & Spa Package

2 nights accommodations

2 breakfast buffets per person at Sweetwater American Bistro

1 round of golf per person on any of our courses

1 bucket of range balls per person

1 spa treatment per person from the list below: 50-min Relaxation Massage 50-min Just the Two of Us Massage 50-min Mother to Be Massage Northern Nature Body Glow Coconut Apricot Sugar Scrub Woodland Wellness Body Buff Stress Relief Wrap Biodynamic Facial Repair & Restore Men’s Facial Teen Clean Facial Northern Serenity Manicure & Pedicure



For reservations, please call 800-236-1577. To see details for golf packages at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, visit grandtraverseresort.com/packages/golf.

Package and tee time reservations, call 231-534-6000 or 800-236-1577.

Golf Leagues, call the Resort’s Golf Academy at 231-534-6550.

Group golf outings, contact Kris Ruckle at 231-534-6168 or Joann Hanafi at 231-534-6178.

About Golf at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Exceptional golf courses complemented by the natural beauty of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula make Grand Traverse Resort and Spa a premier destination for golfers seeking a first-class experience.

Thanks to three great designers, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa boasts a colorful palette of courses, each offering varying levels of challenge. All three courses start and end at the same clubhouse. The courses include The Bear—a Jack Nicklaus signature design; The Wolverine—a Gary Player signature design; and Spruce Run—designed by Bill Newcomb.

From 1981 through 2008, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa was the host site for the Michigan Open Championship, one of the most prestigious state golf championships in the nation. The Michigan Open Championship will return to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in June 2018.

—Press release provided by Grand Traverse Resort and Spa