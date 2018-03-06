Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain Host Spring Celebrations

Springtime brings a slew of festivities to the slopes as Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs and Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls celebrate blue skies, warmer temperatures, and softer snow!

Kicking off the fun is the 9th annual Brew-Ski Festival at Boyne Highlands March 9–11. Friday features a tap takeover with Brewery Vivant and Short’s Brewing Co. starting at 7 p.m. followed by live music by The Drift. On Saturday, start the morning with incredible spring skiing, then head to the tented area from noon to 5 p.m. to enjoy sampling from more than 285 beer varieties from around the world, live music by the Galatic Sherpas, and food trucks. Must be 21+ to enter the tent. Admission is $10, and tickets are available for purchase for $2 for each four-ounce taste. There is also an after-party with live music. Get your tickets online at MyNorthTickets.com or call 800.836.0717.

Two long-standing traditions are Krazy Daze, a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day-themed event at Boyne Highlands, and Carnival Weekend at Boyne Mountain where there’s outrageous fun and parties galore for adults.

At Boyne Highlands’ Krazy Daze, Saturday, March 17, there’s a full day’s worth of fun for adults and kids. Children can participate in a range of on-hill competitions including the Jump Competition at 11 a.m., Nastar Race starting at 11:30 a.m., and Silly Slalom at 1:45 p.m. There is also face painting from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A crowd favorite, The Ski Over The Pond, begins at 3 p.m. with plenty of splashes. An awards presentation takes place at 4:30 p.m. in the Day Lodge and The Get Krazy Party in the Zoo Bar also starts then.

Boyne Mountain’s Carnival Weekend, March 16–18, is well known for being the biggest and best spring celebration in the North. Skiing and snowboarding are at the core of this weekend of jollity with plentiful music, parties, and costume contests adding to the lively scene. Friday gets the festivities warmed-up with entertainment in the Snowflake Lounge from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday’s On-Hill Party from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Victor Warming House is the place to be with an adult costume party that’s pure entertainment and winners take home 2018/19 season passes! Stop by the Village Party starting at noon near the Mountain Express for an outdoor cookout, live entertainment, and Food Truck Rally. There’s also a Crazy Hair & Wig Party in the Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria from 4–7 p.m. and live entertainment in the Snowflake Lounge and Civic Center from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday’s Last Man Standing Brunch and Bloody Mary Bar in Stein Eriksen’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have you walking straight in time to plunge into the Slush Cup. Skim, soak, or spectate on Lower McLouth starting at noon. A lift ticket or season pass and proper skiing or snowboarding equipment are required to access on-hill events.

