Lick the Plate Podcast: Episode 10 Big Dipper Dough Co.

By on March 1, 2018
Love cookie dough? If your answer is “heck yes!” you need to check out Big Dipper Dough Co. The Traverse City business makes eggless edible cookie dough. Yep, eat it right out of the tub.

A great story this week about a young Traverse City entrepreneur following his dream and working his tail off to create Big Dipper Dough. It’s a fun conversation with founder Austin Groesser learning how he immersed himself in his business and has grown it to a point where they have distribution in several states (655 stores to date) and are bullish on future growth. Oh, and of course we talk food, restaurants, and music. –Host David Boylan

