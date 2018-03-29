40 Best Things to Eat and Drink in Northern Michigan Right Now

Five foodies in Northern Michigan share their favorite things to eat and drink across the north. May we suggest a napkin?

Foodie: Ariel Mokdad

In one of her rare quiet moments, Detroit native Ariel Mokdad can be found in her home kitchen cooking a rich winter bone broth and chopping mint and parsley for fresh tabbouleh. The rest of the time this 26-year-old dynamo splits her time between teaching undergraduates at Wayne State, where she’s pursuing a Ph.D. in composition and rhetoric, packing her trunk with fresh pita from Detroit-area bakeries or tasting wines to pour by the glass at Olives & Wine, her Traverse City wine bar and Lebanese eatery. Ariel loves the way in which small farms are empowering the Northern Michigan food scene. This month she’s off to explore the cuisines of Morocco.

SPINACH SAUSAGE | Olds Farm, Mesick

Spinach lends a bright green high note to the flavor of free-range hens in these succulent chicken sausages.

CAVIAR & OYSTERS | Boathouse Restaurant, Traverse City

Cold-water oysters with mignonette and a sidecar of salty black osetra caviar with blinis and crème fraîche is so worth the tariff.

TOM KHA SOUP | Samsara, Traverse City

A deep umami undercurrent runs through this bright and fiery Thai soup laced with chili oil, lime juice, fish sauce and fresh vegetables.

THE REVOLVER | Rockwhich, Traverse City

Chase the Rockwhich food truck for this stack of roasted yardbird, bacon, crispy chicken skin, lettuce and tomato slathered in proprietary fried chicken mayo.

COCONUT MILK GREEN TEA MATCHA ICE CREAM | Red Ginger, Traverse City

Earthy, herbal green tea and sweet coconut milk commingle in cold fusion bliss. Love the color.

FRUITS DE MER TOWER | Siren Hall, Elk Rapids

Siren Hall serves fresh-from-the-sea hedonism with shrimp cocktail, fresh shucked oysters, mussels and lump crab calamari salad bedded in a silver tower of crushed ice.

MONEY CLIP MANHATTAN | Olives & Wine, Traverse City

Spicy rye whiskey, the herbal nuances of top-shelf amaro and walnut bitters conspire in this brilliant late-winter Manhattan.

NAMASTE NECTAR KOMBUCHA | Cultured Ferments, Traverse City

Cultured Ferment’s electric pink staple kombucha marries snappy hibiscus notes with dark berry infusions.

Foodie: Kalin Sheick

Former 9&10 News reporter and passionate foodie Kalin Sheick has given up green screens for purple fields as the proprietress of Stems & Sprigs—Kalin’s floral design business and working lavender farm near the shores of Walloon Lake, where she spent summers growing up. She, along with husband, Matt, hosts an innovative dinner series called The Gather in their barn, which networks local food entrepreneurs around a shared meal. In the cold months, Kalin can be found slow-cooking Bolognese or chili in her farmhouse kitchen, while summer means local fish and CSA veggies on the grill. A southern-France fan, Kalin plans to hit up Provence to explore lavender farms and local eateries.

TAYLOR’S HASH | Chandler’s, Petoskey

Chandler’s signature brunch indulgence matches your martini hangover against a stuffed hash brown with bacon, Gouda, poached eggs and hollandaise. The hash wins every time.

FARM STYLE CATSUP | Harwood Gold, Charlevoix

Harwood Gold ups the condiment game with a tomato soul sauce sweetened with maple syrup from their Charlevoix sugarbush.

COFFEE ICE CREAM | Brian’s Ice Cream Experience, Charlevoix

The small batch ice cream wizard of Bridge Street amplifies everything you love about coffee in sweet cream solid form.

JOHN CROSS SALMON | Palette Bistro, Petoskey

Sage-laced brown butter sauce and butternut squash risotto sing backup for a toothsome fresh-off-the-boat slab of John Cross salmon.

TUNA POKE NACHOS | Pour Kitchen & Bar, Petoskey

Order a flute of champagne with these crispy triangles of housemade wonton piled with tuna marinated in ponzu and sprinkled with sesame seeds and pickled jalapeños.

WHITEFISH BLACKENED & GRENOBLE | Side Door Saloon, Petoskey

Kalin endorses a two-pronged approach to Side Door’s fresh whitefish: a smoky spice crust taken over the top by bright lemon caper sauce.

GOTTA TRY THIS | Julienne Tomatoes, Petoskey

Join the afternoon queue at Petoskey’s favorite lunch spot for roasted turkey, avocado, sprouts and sun-dried tomato mayo on Crooked Tree’s Parmesan pepper bread.

BLACK BEAN NACHOS | Barrel Back, Walloon Lake

This melty pyramid of black beans, avocado and brisket begs for an escort of cold IPA and an eyeful of Walloon Lake’s azure waters.

Foodie: Chris Treter