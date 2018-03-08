Elk Rapids Garden Club Announces 2018 Garden Walk Theme

In its 87th year, the Elk Rapids Garden Club is pleased to announce the bi-annual Garden Walk on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the theme of: “Color it Blue: Celebrate Water.”

Six delightful gardens will educate visitors on promoting and preserving our Northern Michigan Waterways through the adoption of sustainable practices. Club members, Master Gardeners, as well as area conservationists will be on hand to assist in providing guests with information on what they can do to assist in this endeavor.

The biannual garden walk has become one of the clubs most notable events. Past recognition includes Michigan Consultants Council/MGC 2016 Landscape Garden Walk Award: 1st Place.

About the Elk Rapids Garden Club

The club is best known for maintaining 10 community gardens for appreciative residents, businesses, and visitors. Members volunteer more than 800 hours yearly saving the village thousands of dollars. The club also supports the Elk Rapids Schools in various ways, provides local recognition for outstanding business and residential gardens, and promotes educational opportunities for members and the public.

With 84 members, the club meets both formally and informally year-round to discuss gardening, landscaping and related fields.

For further information, contact [email protected]

—Press release provided by Elk Rapids Garden Club

