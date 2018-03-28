33rd Annual Leland Wine and Food Festival Kicks Off Summer Early on June 9

Michigan’s oldest wine festival, the Leland Wine and Food Festival, celebrates its 33rd year with live entertainment, amazing local food, and of course some of Michigan’s finest wine. Started in 1985 as a way to promote and celebrate Michigan’s budding wine industry, the Leland Wine and Food Festival included wineries from across the state. Now, 33 years later, its focus has narrowed to include wineries located on the Leelanau Peninsula in particular.

“As the wine scene in Michigan grew and the number of wineries increased we began to hone in on the best wine producers in our area evolving our event into a celebration of Leelanau wines. Food followed suit. We’re very fortunate to have so many talented wine and food producers in our area and believe showcasing all of these talents in one beautiful location is part of what makes the Leland Wine and Food Festival unique,” says Kate Vilter, Leland Wine and Food Festival Chair.

Another part of what makes Leland Wine and Food Festival unique is its come-and-go entry policy. “It’s great for businesses and visitors alike,” says Jennifer Collins, Leland Chamber President and owner of Leland shops Two Fish Gallery and Two Fish 2. “It allows guests to participate in the festival but also gives them the freedom to explore area beaches, shops, and restaurants in town. As a Leland Chamber event, we not only want to attract out-of-town guests to the festival, but to our wonderful town as well. The come-and-go policy gives first-timers a chance to fall in love with Leland.”

The Leland Wine and Food Festival kicks off summer on Saturday, June 9 from noon to 6 p.m. Live music from the TC Knuckleheads and BadJam will set the tone for the day and festival-goers can sample wines from 12 area wineries and one brewery while enjoying foods from a variety of local restaurants and vendors throughout the day. View the full list of wine and food vendors.

For a more relaxed experience join Leland businesses Friday evening from 5–8 p.m. as they host Artscape | Artwalk, an evening of art and wine throughout participating businesses in downtown Leland. Gift basket giveaway for participants.

LELAND WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 9 | Noon–6 p.m.

Tickets $15 in advance, $25 at the festival

—Press release provided by Leland Chamber of Commerce