Winter Wedding Giveaway!

Twenty Northern Michigan vendors are contributing products and services to create an amazing winter wedding experience for one lucky couple at Willowbrook Mill in Northport. The total prize package is valued at $32,719!

For complete rules, photos, and more, visit northernmichiganweddinggiveaway.com.

How to Win:

STEP ONE: Follow all vendors on social media—Facebook and Instagram.

(Vendors listed here.)

STEP TWO: Send us an email detailing WHY you and your fiancé should win a winter wedding! Send emails to [email protected].

​

Tell us why you and your fiancé love winter—were you engaged in the winter, do you love winter adventures, or have a special connection? Tell us a story, the details, or why your love is special. This will be what people vote on, so think carefully about what you want them to know!

Please include:

1. An image of you and your fiancé for the voting round.

2. Your name on Facebook and your Instagram handle so we can verify your completed entry!

STEP THREE: Vote! The top 15 stories will be published on Facebook by February 27 and will open to public voting for one week. Spread the word to friends and family. Votes from every vendor’s Facebook page will be counted, so vote on all of the pages to increase your chances of winning!

Enter by 11 p.m. on February 25

Vote on Facebook February 27–March 4

Winners announced March 6!