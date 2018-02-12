Traverse City West Vocal Department Presents the Award-Winning Musical Legally Blonde

The Traverse City West Vocal Department presents Legally Blonde, a fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie. The musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! There will be six shows running from March 2–11. Get your tickets at MyNorthTickets.com.

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

There will be two casts, each performing three shows.

Green Cast (March 2, 4, 10)

Elle………………………..Lily Ashlstrom

Emmett……………………Mason Gratton

Paulette…………………..Elisa Quigley

Callahn……………………Jack Rusinowski

Vivienne………………….Sarah Bérubé

Brooke…………………….Lydia Ragiel-Wilson

Gold Cast (March 3,9, 11)

Elle…………………………….Madison Hertel

Emmett………………………Joshua Kevwitch

Paulette……………………..Catherine Vaught

Callaghan…………………..Jared Oosse

Vivienne……………………..Caspian Fernholz

Brooke……………………….Jessica Hill