Spanning the Centuries: A Traverse City Home Built Circa 1890 Endures

A Traverse City lumber-worker’s house built circa-1890 endures, thanks to a sensitive 21st-century renovation.

This home is featured in the February 2018 issue of Northern Home & Cottage, a bi-monthly home publication included in all subscriptions to Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine. Subscribe.

Despite its humble name, the Slabtown neighborhood located in the northwestern corner of Traverse City is one of the city’s most desirable, situated as it is a stone’s throw from West Bay, and at the gateway to beautiful Leelanau County. Slabtown is named for its modest homes built for lumber workers at the turn of the twentieth century and made from the material most readily available: wood scraps from the sawmills where they spent their days.

Leafy streets are lined with colorful two-stories, bungalows and cottages that are both classically charming and notoriously slipshod. Common projects facing owners of the aging structures include foundation replacement, insulation, windows and mechanical upgrades. It’s enough to make a few opt for demolition and reconstruction.

Eric and Shannon Olshove recognized the drawbacks after living for almost 20 years in their 1890s house on Monroe Street. Its leaky basement, winter chill, and awkward layout had them house-shopping a few years ago, but the pull of Slabtown’s charm and convenience was undeniable. Wishing to maintain the authenticity of the century-old home, they opted to renovate rather than rebuild. Their contractor, Scott Norris of Scott Norris Construction, warned them that remodeling could be more difficult and more expensive than rebuilding. The couple quickly approved a design by Caleb Norris of Norris Design Productions, but then decided to wait. “The timing didn’t seem right, and we wanted to make sure it was a smart investment,” says Eric.