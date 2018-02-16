Traverse City Figure Skating Club Presents “The Lion King On Ice”

The Traverse City Figure Skating Club will once again dazzle audiences during its annual ice show extravaganza March 9 and 10 at Centre Ice Arena. This year’s production, “The Lion King On Ice,” will showcase the talent of the local club’s figure skaters, bringing to life the characters of Simba, Scar, Timon, Pumba and other favorites from this spectacular Disney classic. Show times are Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“The Lion King On Ice,” co-presented by Hopscotch Brick Oven & Taproom and Performance Mindset Partners, will feature the talents of national, sectional, and regional level competitive skaters and is appropriate and entertaining for all ages. “Our annual ice show delights every age group but especially children,” said Patty Davies, TCFSC Marketing Director. “Kids are absolutely spellbound by the performance. Year after year we hear comments about how impressed people are with the incredible talent of the skaters, the spectacular costumes, beautiful sets, and engaging music. It is truly a high caliber ice show that we encourage our community to come experience.”

The ice show is the biggest annual fundraiser for the non-profit skating club. “Ice show ticket sales provide a tremendous financial boost to our club,” said Davies. “Plus, people can purchase flowers for the skaters and souvenirs for their children right at the show which also supports our skaters.”

Ticket prices are $17 for bleacher seats or $120 for a V.I.P. table for four. V.I.P. seating includes beverage and appetizer service and is not recommended for very young children as V.I.P. ticket holders must remain in their seats at all times during the performance.

Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com. For groups of 20 or more, discount tickets are available by calling 231-519-0507. Tickets will also be on sale at the Centre Ice box office each day of the event. All other ticketing questions should be directed to My NorthTickets by calling 800-836-0717.

—Press release provided by Centre Ice Arena

