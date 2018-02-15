Sign Up for the 2018 Norte Youth Mountain Bike Team

After a successful first season this fall, Norte is excited to bring back their five-week after-school program in 2018. The Traverse City Youth Mountain Bike Team is made up of stellar elementary, middle and high school students. The team’s goal is to unleash confidence through FUN while also empowering young people to be independent, strong and gritty.

The Farm Team is for 1st–5th grade students.

The JV Team is for 6–8th grade students.

The Varsity Team is for 9th–12th grade students.

All abilities are welcome as participants will split into groups based on ability to make sure everyone has a good time.

Practices are two or three times per week for five weeks:

The spring program starts the second week of May.

The fall program starts the third week of September.

All practices start/finish after school at the Norte Clubhouse. Practices are led by a qualified coach and consist of mountain bike skills practice, urban riding education, riding at the Commons, Hickory, Civic Center and games at various city parks.

Program Perks:

No bike? No problem. Norte has four sweet mountain bikes ready to be borrowed.

Free 2018 Norte jersey (for Varsity and JV) or a tech shirt for the Farm Team.

Healthy snacks provided.

End of program pizza party.

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a free family membership to the Norte Clubhouse.

Cost:

$75 Farm team

$125 JV and Varsity

For sign-up and additional information please visit: elgruponorte.org/mountainbike

—Press release provided by Norte